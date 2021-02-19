Splitting the farm three ways and splitting it equitably

Dear Michael: We had heard that using a life estate is the best way to protect our property from long-term care costs. We have three children who are currently not farming; however, our son recently had his hours cut due to COVID-19 and now he wants to come back to the family farm and farm with us. We are reaching the age where we have paid some debt down and we can afford to have two families on the farm; however, we would like to put the farmland into a deed for all three of our children. How do we handle this situation – split three ways?

Dear Split Three Ways – Over the years in my writing this column, I have never advocated putting your children into a joint ownership – especially with regards to land. If I could lock them in a room and have them make decisions, without talking to their spouse, it may work. However as soon as the spouses become involved, inevitably, there will be disagreement. One wants land to own the land, one will want to sell the land, and it can become a mess.

For your son coming back to the family farm, you want to make certain that his heart is in farming. If he is just coming back to make up wages, then keep him as a hired hand for his time there. If you discover that he and his family (spouse and children) absolutely love farming, then we need to come up with different ways to protect the family farm operation into the future.

Of course, this will not get the five-year Medicaid look back clock ticking if you must wait five years to determine if your son genuinely loves farming. You want to make a change now, so the property is protected in five years.