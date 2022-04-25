Statistics prove youngest child is usually family ‘clown’

I was booked in at the Holiday Inn up on the south rim of Cheyenne, Wyo., for two big night shows with a variety of other talents from across the west.
The emcee was a guy out of Texas that turned out to be a first cousin of Pat Buttram, the squeaky-voiced junk dealing “Mr. Haney” on the television sitcom Green Acres. In appearance you could have taken them for twin brothers. They both had that “bowling pin” physique and were either born with or perfected that same squeaky voice.
He was a terrific emcee with that “Mr. Haney” image and the audience loved him, as well as us backstage. He had a very professional way of taking care of his performers which made it an honor and pleasure to be on board with.
He joined JoAnn and me for breakfast one morning. Our conversations lead to something I’d grown up with and also witnessed with other families but was totally oblivious to. JoAnn and I quizzed him of his famous cousin, he revealed that Mr. Buttram’s younger brother was actually the “family clown” while growing up. He spoke of stats that the average family of four or more sibling in the United States, the youngest is usually the “goof off or family clown.”
That came like a clean right hand cross to the chin – it hit home. In analysis of that, the first born are usually saddled with more responsibility of the family work load, coupled by the young couple’s adjustments as parents. By the time the youngest comes along they’re more laid back and adept.
My older sibling were straight forward, hard workers that refused to take second place at whatever the daily challenge was. My “goof off” attitude is probably more related to my hatred of school, not being able to read adamantly due to that again, undiagnosed dyslexia. But in all fairness we all grew up with a daily dose of humor. Our dad used it freely.
A ranching family on Garner Creek out south of Sentinel Butte fit right into that same scenario. Harmon and Pearl Olstad started out with two daughters followed by three sons. They were property-line neighbors to JoAnn’s family, the George and Donna Klein’s. The one room Badlands School was shared by both families. Square Butte framed their northern skyline.
Don was the youngest of the five Olstad offspring. It seemed he was always under disciplinary watch due to his constant and mischievous antics. One incident that has long been talked about was during a test. The teacher was administering an oral test and was struggling with Don to pay attention and stay focused to the minute. In total frustration and disgust, she approached his desk and came right to the point saying, “You don’t have much upstairs, do you?”
Don quickly fired back, “Oh, yes we do, there’s beds, dressers, chairs and all sorts of shelves and pictures.”
The teacher threw up her hands in disgust as JoAnn and the other kids snuck a smirk and giggle.
During high school and college, his reputation grew as a jokester specializing in impersonations, all for a harmless laugh. His older brother, Howard, that I ran around with in high school, had and still has, a very unusual distinctive “drawl” in his regular speech. He said, “Ya, I even caught that little so-and-so mocking me one time,” as he laughed.
Don married and was starting out with a full productive life when a tragic accident while he was employed operating a heavy earth-moving scrapper on a highway project over in Montana robbed all of us of his constant daily humor and entertainment. He could have gone on to be a well-known standup comedian.
A stone marker at the cemetery one mile east of Sentinel Butte reads, “He lived every day by loving us, by mocking us, by making us laugh.”