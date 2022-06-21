Stock market investments – where do we go from here?

Dear Michael: Over the years, we have been particularly good at setting a regular amount aside into savings and retirement plans. We also have a son on the farm and with the good fortune we experienced in the stock market, we have been able to turn over quite a bit of our assets to him.

This whole dynamic with the war in Ukraine and runaway inflation, along with the Fed’s attempt to curb it in with higher interest rates, means we have lost about 16 percent of our money. Our broker does not seem to worry about it, but we are approaching our 70s and had been counting on this money to carry us through for lifetime income – plus we wanted to leave something to the other children. Where do you think it will end? Never Too Late.

Dear Never Too Late: In my own opinion, I see the stock market as a calculated gamble with your money. In fact, most brochures given to you that you did not read state just that – the past results are no guarantee of the future.

What do we know right now? We know the market slipped 12 to 16 percent after the announcement of a half percent rise by the Feds on the borrowing rate.

We also know that inflation has a two-fold effect on the market. As inflation has been double-digit lately, this would lend to the belief the Fed will again raise these rates, and repeatedly until inflation reduces. You remember the last time we had this type of inflation – 1984 to 1989 when we saw borrowing rates go into and past the mid-teens.

Each time the Fed raises this rate, it curbs people’s spending. As overall spending drops due to rates, the stock market drops as well. Companies are not going to do well with spending this much more money paying high interest AND a drop in sales. See all the TV streaming services in trouble right now.

The second shoe of inflation is not only are companies going to stop growing on the market, but our competition to buy their stock is going to stop as people find they’ll need more money for living costs than they’ll have for investing.

People, who had never considered the stock market before, were drawn to the incredible growth occurring in the markets during this time. As the only option were CDs, at less than one percent, the percentage of people investing into the market rose dramatically in our country. The stock market became like a rubber tube filled with too much water coming in. The money just kept pushing in at higher and higher pressure causing the tube to expand.

During this time, the Fed pumped an additional 30 percent more cash into our system simply by running the printing presses with the inevitable result of more cash going into the market – which was already bursting at the seams.

As interest rises, more people are going to accept some interest guaranteed on their money in CDs versus a loss of their money in the market. Competitive rates are coming out now around 4 to 4-1/2 percent which is becoming more palatable to investors.

If you were in your 40s or early 50s, I would tell you my guess is the market will correct itself over time. It always does. Being as you are so close to needing your money for income for 20 to 30 years, you might think about putting some portion of it into guaranteed funds – such as CDs, annuities that base their interest upon market upswings while not risking principal and other instruments.

If you were late to the market – like many people your age – and you need this income for life, start looking at ways to guarantee your income for life. You cannot afford to be as late leaving as you were coming. A 30 percent loss now might mean 30 percent less income for life.

On a side note, it is much more likely your other children will eventually receive an inheritance as well, if you sock some away in a safe place.

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

