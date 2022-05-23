Students hate to write poetry, but they love songs

Cowboy poetry thrived in the late 1800s with the long, monotonous days of trailing longhorns from Texas to northern shipping points and later to establish permanent northern ranches of the Dakotas, Montana and Canada. The poetry was made up by the trail hands for entertainment among themselves or to impress a young “filly” when they got to a trail head town. Early day cowboy songs came off these as well, first sung “a cappella.”
It was revived from a long demise in the 1980s resulting in the first ever annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko, Nev., in 1985. Regional, state and local gatherings followed. I founded the Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 1987, housed at Medora, N.D., featuring talents from as many as a dozen upper Midwestern states and Canada to become the oldest ongoing regional gathering in the nation, which will be our 36th this coming May 28-29.
As an artist-in-residency for the North Dakota Council on the Arts, I’d go to schools statewide to teach students how to write poetry. That word turns students off, as it did me when I was a student. Most dislike poetry, to others it’s intimidating. My message to them is to write about extraordinary happenings in and around their own lives and have fun at it.
Intimidation? No. If you write about events you have witnesses or were involved in you have become the expert of that poem. A common rule is to coordinate simple words to end rhyming statements that have a lot of analogous choices. Don’t get yourself in-a-corner using big fancy words of limited rhyming mates. Use those building up to your climax as adjectives to add flair and explanation. I don’t care if it’s a bit rough on meter or contains “Cowboy Slang,” no university graduate with a doctorate degree in journalism can condemn it or should try to “correct” it. It’s yours, you were there, and they weren’t.
There are many different versions of English speech in our great country, some longer than others to be accepted by formal teachings. Regional habitat and occupations are usually the culprits of their basic whether it is of Appalachian “hillbillies,” northeastern New England punctuations, southern “drawl,” ethnic backgrounds or open range “cowboy lingo.” We make history every day of our lives. You can record it in your writing.
Traditional cowboy poetry is verse in rhyme, where we jokingly call “free verse poetry” free – because you can’t sell it.
Here’s some of my students’ reactions to being told on Monday that they must produce a poem on Friday.
“I’ve been at it all week long,
Now it’s down to crunch time.
I’m sitting here like an idiot,
And haven’t come up with a single rhyme.”
He went on to write an entire verse rhyming poem about not being able to.
A younger student wrote:
“Roses are red, violets are blue,
Writing a poem is the last thing I want to do.”
A third young lady put her feelings to paper, writing:
“I’ve got this secret hide-a-way,
That I can talk to when times go bad.
It’s a hidden cove behind the house,
That gives me security when I’m sad.
“I ask it questions of all my troubles,
About my friends of daily rule.
And listen to its speaking waters,
As I set on a tree trunk stool.
“When the world has turned against me,
And everything’s gone wrong.
I go down by the speaking creek,
And it sings me a beautiful song.”
It was obvious this young lady was being bullied, but she had her head on straight with enough backbone and resolves to overcome adversities. Children can be cruel and brutal to one another. More often than not, our childhood victims turn out to be our best, most productive citizens.
Hang in there.