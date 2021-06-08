Surviving close calls, Medora Musical continues excellence

It’s great to have the famous Medora Musical back to normal and looking forward to a full season. This springs close call of the April Fool’s Day wild fire and the ongoing Covid awareness adds to its history from its meager start of a local cast portraying the “Old Four Eyes” production.
The amphitheater grew from wooden plank row bench seating and one foot in front of the other steep climb to exit to its now state of the art lengthy outdoor escalator and comfortable individual seating. The huge stage and unique back drop effects are stellar.
Along with the “Burning Hills Singers,” Theodore Roosevelt portrayals, the specialty and comedian acts were always my favorite. They would run nightly for several weeks before another famous act would replace them. About three changes in the 81 nightly summer spectacular shows.
Along about the mid-’90s, the fourth of July fell on a Monday. JoAnn and I took Sunday afternoon off and wheeled over to Dickinson to take in the big annual Rough Rider Days Rodeo. On the fourth, I was laying down some of our best alfalfa. Due to break downs with our “new” second- and third-hand equipment, it was in full bloom and needed to be laid down – now. Along about 6:00 that evening, JoAnn came driving across the fresh cut meadow, not waiting for me to come out at the near end. I thought something bad had happened.
She quickly informed me that Rod Tjaden from the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation had called her and needed me down there immediately to perform the 20-minute closing act. They had just fired Sammy Shore, a big west coast and Las Vegas comedian. I told JoAnn to send our son Lusk up here to keep this cutter going and I’d be right home to clean up. It’s a 35-mile run by road, half of which is county dirt top, hills and curves. She said the show starts at 8 p.m., but Rod said your part wouldn’t be until 9:30 or so.
Bobby Hunt, a nice young man out of Chicago, had a fabulous 12-minute juggling act somewhere in the middle of the show, ahead of me. After the show closed, he complimented me on my presentation and inquiringly asked me when I had auditioned for the spot, as he and all the others had done way back in February giving Curt Wollan, head of Stage West Enterprises in Minneapolis, time to sift through and organize the production.
I grinned and replied, “I didn’t. They just pulled me off my haying swather a couple hours ago.” As I filled out the remaining weeks of the “contract.” Bobby and I became good friends, as well as with the main emcee, or host, Mr. Steve Grim of Plymouth, Minn. Originally from Philadelphia, Steve had sang with the “New Christy Minstrels.” I had fun introducing him to my friends as having sung with the “Christy Minstrels.” He’d laugh and quickly correct me, as they were from the 1800s.
Back to how this came about: The musical had become known across the United States and Europe, as well as other places, so the production “upped” their main acts to match. They had previously fired comedian Slappy White for his filthy, Las Vegas night club jokes and filled in with other talents. When his contract was up Sammy Shore followed with the same venue. They met with him before the show on Sunday night, July 3, and reminded him of his contract to do a series of nightly performances for a family-oriented audience in North Dakota and to “clean up” his act.
He promptly took center stage and continued his “raunchy routine,” then turned his head to the side green room, with face jesters stating that management said “I can’t use these jokes here.” So at 5 p.m. the next evening, July 4th, another conference failed better results, so they gave him his walking papers, with a sold out crowd of 3,000 show goers headed up the hill for the popular pre-show pitchfork outdoor fondue.
The famous Medora Musical has survived brushes of fate and continues to exhibit excellence.