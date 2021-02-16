Sustainable ag/sustainable mental health networks

In June 1991, a four-person panel of representatives of their fields presented their insights about sustainable agriculture and sustainable mental health during the annual conference of the National Association for Rural Mental Health (NARMH) in Pittsburgh, Pa. A summary of the panelists’ remarks was published in 1992 in Rural Community Mental Health, the official journal of the NARMH at the time.*

Let’s look at what was said, with an eye to whether sustainable agriculture and mental health have changed during the past 30 years. Here are the remarks of the panelists in 1991: Mr. Paul Johnson, Dr. Gordon Bultena, Mr. Jim Chrisinger, and myself.

Johnson, a farmer and a former Iowa legislator who authored the Iowa Clean Water Act in the 1970s, began the panel discussion. He described sustainable agriculture “as working with the land and other resources rather than exploiting them to maximize production.”

Johnson explained, “Sustainable agriculture techniques include intensive crop rotation and management, use of on-farm inputs including farm-produced fertilizer and family labor, intensive cultivation instead of herbicides and pesticides, a blend of crops and livestock which facilitate ecological balance, and contribution of the family members to the community in which they live.”

He added, “Conventional agriculture, on the other hand, tends to focus on maximization of profitability. Conventional farmers increasingly rely on technology to enable them to farm more land at minimum cost and with maximum output.”