Takeout food is as close as we’ll ever get to being royalty

Fast foods will kill you. The medical community has said this for years and recently a survey by DrugGenius.com provided some information that supports that death threat. I wanted to cry when I read it.

That hotdog with relish, onions, catsup and mustard? Each one can take 36 minutes off your life, according to the research. That’s one less Gunsmoke television program you can watch. That is one less afternoon nap. That is one less phone call from a grandchild needing money.

And one little, crispy chicken wing? 3 minutes 30 seconds. Gone. Poof. Shaved off the golden years like a military haircut. That is one less joke to tell. One less conversation with your spouse about doing his share of work around the house. One less time to clip your fingernails.

In a world of bad news, this information about the negative impact of fast foods is amongst the worst. First Coronavirus roams like the Black Plague. Then Russia gets frisky. Then inflation creeps in like a tsunami. Then Queen Elizabeth II decides to get her wings and fly away from the monarchy. And then we find we have to choose between eating fast food or attend a grandchild’s wedding.

The negative health effects of fast food is particularly bothersome because a “drive up lane” at a fast food restaurant is as much genius as Edison’s light bulb invention. Drive thrus make me happier than watching the lanes at a NASCAR event. Stopping at a little box and demanding what I want to be served is as close as I will ever get to being royalty. Driving up to a small window where someone hands me a beverage, a bag of hot food with grease stains bleeding through and the smell of French fries emanating in the air is a little bit of heaven on earth. And just throwing the dishes away after eating instead of washing a sink load of pots and pans and loading and unloading a dishwasher, is a convenience that should be experienced by everyone.

And, if you think about it, who hasn’t awakened in the night after dreaming of a KFC bucket of chicken, yearning for the salt and crispiness, and finding tears on their pillow? I know I have.

There are tricks to eating fast food that might minimize their impact on your health. One, you should never look into the kitchen where the food is prepared. Two, you should not drive and eat a sandwich that contains catsup and mayonnaise. Three, you should buy enough of it that you can put it in a Ziploc bag and store some in the freezer for another meal that you won’t have to cook. Storing some fast food will keep you from raising your blood pressure when it is time to put a meal on the table again. The strain of thinking of what to cook just can’t be good for you.

There will probably be some negative feedback on this column. Someone healthy, who has no pimples, isn’t an ounce over-weight, and can still do 100 push-ups at the age of 60 will invariably send me a message or stop me on the street and say, “you should not be promoting poor eating habits. This is real science. Eating fast food can take years off your life!”

But I do have a defense for my fast food support. Think of it this way: The years that were added to the end of our life by eating only healthy, prepared food from home, have been already spent in standing in the kitchen stirring, buying groceries, cutting vegetables, baking from scratch, hanging over a sink of hot soapy water three times a day up to our elbows in dirty dishes. The time added on at the end by avoiding fast food has already been taken away throughout the middle, so it is sort of an even trade, don’t you think?

Whether you prefer barbecued chicken wings with a side of onion rings, and a piece of fried apple pie; or a bowl of carrot sticks that has been grown organically, cleaned with purified water, scraped of all bacteria and residue and chewed 30 times, I hope you enjoy your food and have someone special to share it with.