Tax landscape is changing – there are ways to meet challenge

Dear Michael: We read with some interest your column in the last issue. We, too, believe the burden of the debt created recently is going to fall on our children’s shoulders. But how can they possibly hope to overcome such a burden? We have money in land and qualified plans. Are our children going to give up quite a bit of this when we die? – Next Generation Worries
Dear Next Generation Worries: In a word, yes, but a qualified yes. For people who stick their head in the sand and don’t talk to a qualified professional about how this situation is going to be handled, their children are going to be lambs to the slaughter.
I can guess how the federal government intends to come out on this whole debt situation over the next 10 to 15 years. This period coincides with the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of the United States as the baby boomers begin to die and transfer their wealth to their children.
By a 10 to 1 margin to any other generation, the Baby Boomers have more wealth than any prior generation. If you’re making fiscal plans for your country, it’s perhaps a lot easier to run the printing presses and let our national debt grow when you know in the next decade or so the largest amount of wealth in history is going to be transferred.
The trick then becomes how you, as a government needing funds, interject yourself into this transfer aspect and get a piece of the pie for the government which is exactly what they are slowly and gradually doing.
Slowly, but surely, small moves are being made to implement the plan to exactly that!
Take for example the new rule by IRS that states if you inherit qualified funds, you are now required to take them out in 10 years’ time. Before, you could withdraw them over your lifetime – now you only get 10 years, and these 10 years should occur when most of the beneficiaries are at their peak earning years – 55 to 65. This is a small, almost unnoticed change that is going to net billions of dollars in revenue for the IRS.
What can people do?
Insurance companies are responding to this issue and are now issuing easy to qualify life insurance policies. A qualified plan owned by a person can be turned into a 10-year payout and this payment purchases a non-taxable death benefit for heirs.
You will have a much lower tax bracket than your children with better control over how many expenses you can use versus a non-farmer for tax control. Worst case is you’ll pay the taxes your children were going to pay in any case. A much better option than RMD’ing yourself into an unpainted corner. Also, the death benefit is usually much higher than the qualified plan amount – sometimes near double. Now the children get a tax-free inheritance.
For those concerned with long-term care needs, an insurance company will take your qualified plan money, give you two or three times the amount you have in your qualified plan for long-term care needs. If you have $100,000, they will give you $200,000 or $300,000 towards the cost of long-term care depending on your health.
Many don’t know this, but expenses for long-term care costs are the only tax-deductible way to take money out of qualified plans. All you must do is answer six questions correctly, be reasonably healthy and there are no exams. If you withdraw the whole $300,000 for long-term care costs, your qualified plans redemptions are tax-free. This might keep your farmland safe from your own elder health care costs as 70 percent of us will incur.
The tax landscape is changing – it has to with the debt our country faces! Perhaps the new Infrastructure Bill will put people to work – like the old CCC days. But expect higher costs in taxes in the future, plan accordingly.
Call an estate planner to see some of the incredibly unique ways to respond to this challenge.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.