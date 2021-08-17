Tax landscape is changing – there are ways to meet challenge

Dear Michael: We read with some interest your column in the last issue. We, too, believe the burden of the debt created recently is going to fall on our children’s shoulders. But how can they possibly hope to overcome such a burden? We have money in land and qualified plans. Are our children going to give up quite a bit of this when we die? – Next Generation Worries

Dear Next Generation Worries: In a word, yes, but a qualified yes. For people who stick their head in the sand and don’t talk to a qualified professional about how this situation is going to be handled, their children are going to be lambs to the slaughter.

I can guess how the federal government intends to come out on this whole debt situation over the next 10 to 15 years. This period coincides with the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of the United States as the baby boomers begin to die and transfer their wealth to their children.

By a 10 to 1 margin to any other generation, the Baby Boomers have more wealth than any prior generation. If you’re making fiscal plans for your country, it’s perhaps a lot easier to run the printing presses and let our national debt grow when you know in the next decade or so the largest amount of wealth in history is going to be transferred.

The trick then becomes how you, as a government needing funds, interject yourself into this transfer aspect and get a piece of the pie for the government which is exactly what they are slowly and gradually doing.

Slowly, but surely, small moves are being made to implement the plan to exactly that!