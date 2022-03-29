Term insurance: Short term gain, long term pain

Dear Michael: We have a farming operation with a lot of debt. We have been buying term insurance to cover our debt, but also in hopes of eventually providing an equitable settlement for our non-farming children. However, we have noticed some of our earlier term insurance has renewed and the premium is outrageous. What should we be doing in the future? – Termed Out

Dear Termed Out: Term insurance is, as the name implies, coverage for a certain term. Normally, these would be 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-year term policies.

Just like you pay a premium on your building, machinery, or car insurance for six months or a year, if you don’t have a claim in that year, the money you spent is gone.

Or it’s like leasing a car versus buying a car. Lease rates are more affordable than buying – unless you put more miles on the car than what you agreed to. Then the costs can get much higher. The problem is when you come to lease the same car three years later, this car has risen in price since then by $15 thousand. Now your lease amount will be higher.

In the term insurance world, the cheaper the term insurance – or the shorter the period – the less chance your beneficiaries have of collecting. Sure, people die of accidents or come down with fatal diseases while having term insurance. The insurance company has accounted for this. Ten-year term insurance has less than a half of one percent chance of your heirs collecting. But it is cheap and for some reason, farmers hate life insurance, so they pick the cheapest cost.