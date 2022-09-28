Terrorist threats test individual courage, moral convictions

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2015.

The world is vulnerable today in ways few people thought possible 40 years ago. People in developed countries like the U.S. may be all the more vulnerable because we are highly dependent on modern technology.

Airlines, electric power grids, communications networks – all can be hacked. Many persons bent on creating terror are sophisticated computer programmers and skillful users of social media. They may own smart phones with Twitter and can operate drones and explosive devices.

Mass shootings, bombings, gaining access to confidential electronic data and tapping into communications are almost daily occurrences. The range of possible victims and methods of causing harm are so extensive that few predictions can be made.

Although terrorist events are more likely to occur in major urban areas, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) noted that rural areas are not exempt. Individuals who become radicalized and extremist religious groups tend to seek hidden locations to carry out their planning activities.

Biological attacks of food supplies could start by infiltration of crops and animal herds with noxious diseases or chemicals. No area, says DHS, is completely secure.

The U.S. Military with its sophisticated weaponry and excellent training can’t address all the foreign threats like the jihadist extremist groups that spring up in remote villages in far-flung countries.

Federal security agencies like the FBI, CIA, and the National Security Agency can’t deter all domestic terrorists, nor can state-operated civil defense systems and local law enforcement providers, even when they carry out their jobs well.

A 1998 PBS broadcast that is available online offered cogent advice about how to respond to what was then the major external security threat – Al-Qaeda, under the control of Osama bin Laden. The advice is pertinent today.

The program starts with the premise that “terrorism is a phenomenon that can be defeated only by better ideas, by persuasion and, most importantly by amelioration of the conditions that inspire it.”

Education helps. Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, went so far as to say that terrorism can be defeated only by education. Broad-based cross cultural education, Blair said, helps people and leaders in all nations understand the thinking of people in other countries.

Making education available to all people in countries where terrorism foments might diminish the development of radical thinking and desperate solutions to poverty. Educating boys and girls, and men and women in employable skills and exposing them to democratic ideas as part of their schooling are desirable but difficult to implement.

Volunteer programs like the Peace Corps and organizations that promote wellness and better livelihoods, such as the Clinton Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and church-operated mission schools and hospitals, do a tremendous amount to diminish the conditions that give rise to terrorism. From its founding in 1961 by President John Kennedy, education was and still is a key approach of the U.S. Peace Corps that has enormous dividends for both the recipients of the education and the providers.

These programs model key approaches to improving understanding through sharing of knowledge, materials and talent. It becomes difficult for terrorists to mount an attack against people who are helping improve daily lives, for the people they are helping rally around them.

Everyone now has a stake in protecting ourselves and each other, and in ways we haven’t experienced previously. This doesn’t mean we should live in fear.

It means we have to have strong personal beliefs and moral convictions that guide our daily lives as we face an unpredictable future. We should be ready to answer tough questions. Would we be willing to sacrifice our own lives to protect others if necessary?

Will we “get involved” or flee from the threat? Do we have the capacity to turn a negative experience like victimization into an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and forgiveness?

Living in an era of potential loss of life at any time requires us to have firmly established core beliefs about sharing, trust, justice, forgiveness, and moral fortitude to deal with unwanted events.

In a sense, concern for everyone, fairness in the way we treat everyone and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice are the best defenses against any kind of terrorism. Preparing psychologically and spiritually have greater potential for our survival as individuals and as a planet than relying solely on material preparations for a disaster.

How we live now prepares us for how we will behave if an imminent threat challenges us. Do we practice sharing what we have without expecting a return? Do we treat our acquaintances with compassion and resist finding faults rather than judging what they do as right or wrong according to our standards? Do we discipline ourselves to maintain habits of meditation, contributing time and energy along with goods and maintaining our own good health so we can be available for others?

The threat of terrorism is shared by all and so are the solutions.

The author is a Harlan, Iowa, psychologist and farm owner. He can be contacted at www.agbehavioralhealth.com.