The American Dream – apple pie, hot dogs and the World Series

Only in America: Apple pie, hot dogs, family outings – The World Series. Treasured memories. Remember when Mickie Mantle and Willie Mays were the first to top the six figure salary market, followed by the Sandy Koufax-Don Drysdale holdout for the same and these guys were the best of the best? Then Curt Flood challenged the “Reserve Clause” breaking the owners’ career-long stranglehold of their players, allowing free agency to sign and play where they choose.
I wonder if these overpaid “up-comens” of today ever thought of buying poor Curt a cup of coffee for what he did for them? If my memory serves me correct, I think he was pretty much “locked out” of baseball by the owners.
Look at where we are now with multi-million dollar contracts like loose change, along with all the personal pampering, like not having to play a day game following a night game. Pitchers are “saved for the future” by only throwing 100 pitches, regardless if they’re pitching a shutout. Middle game relievers each get only “their” one inning for the same reason. Saved for what future? The future has arrived, a win is a win.
If a reliever has his best stuff going, why not let him “run the gambit,” then let him rest tomorrow if you think you’re “over using” him past three quick outs? The more pitchers you use in a game increases the chances of one having an off day and getting bombarded with game losing hits and homers.
In my opinion, managers today over manage, having way too many paper stats at their disposal and ignore the good old “gut feeling” and “eye witness” approach.
With a .250 batting average out of a possible 1.000 means, to me anyway, that you’re a failure three fourths of the time. If you win six games and lose 10, you haven’t helped your team make the playoffs. What other occupation can you be wrong more times than right and still demand a fancy salary, other than perhaps the weatherman? (Whoops! That was a slip of the pen, don’t allow that – strike it. A “pettifogger” might take issues to it.)
Even growing up in the remote western North Dakota badlands, my brothers and I kept up on the events the best we could. My older brother, Jim made a baseball fan out of our mother, having her listen to the “Minnesota Twins” games on her transistor portable radio during her housework so she could update him when he came in from a day’s work. She got pretty sharp at it and even learned to enjoy them herself, remembering batting averages and home run stats.
Beach (N.D.) had an amateur team that Jim played on for a couple years when he held “town employment” there. They competed with other towns up and down old U.S. No. 10 (now replaced by I-94) from Wibaux, Mont., to Dickinson, N.D. He told of playing the latter which had a much larger population and “talent pool” that produced a “whirlwind” pitcher that was nearly untouchable, even to the league’s best hitters. He hurled a two-hit shutout against Beach, but Jim proudly says, “One of those hits was mine.” Not bad for a back hills country boy, but he had talent.
When I came along, I played two summers of Babe Ruth and junior league baseball at Golva (N.D.), who was our winter school rival of Sentinel Butte (N.D.) during basketball season, but we didn’t have a summer baseball program so I’d go over to Golva to play. We were both small, rural towns and got along well and still do.
Later I played a couple years for Beach as well, but one of our Golva games holds a fond memory. We motored east to take on the Belfield (N.D.) squad. They weren’t any better or worse than us, except for one problem. A big problem. They had a young pitcher that was untouchable; in fact, Kenny Kordonowy went on to pitch minor league ball for a spell and even had the majors take a look at him. He had a fast ball that was a blur, complimented by a nasty curve.
I played left field and covered it well, coupled with a “lethal” right throwing arm, but in recent games my hitting “went south.” I never could figure out where they came up with that saying, my hitting was sitting on the North Pole, all froze up, so I was sitting this one out. But anyway, Ken had a no-hitter going, so with two out in the ninth and nothing to lose, Elmo Fischer told me to grab a bat and take a whack. Right handed, I stepped in as Ken brought a curve in over third base and I bailed out. Just as I hit the dirt I heard the umpire bark, “Strike one.”
I got up and crowded the outside of the batter’s box to notice a blur go past and a loud “pop” in the catcher’s glove. The ump called “strike two.” I’m thinking this isn’t going very well as I rotated my bat a couple times. Here came that curve again and as I instinctively started to bail out, I lunged the bat at arms length out over the plate. It caught that horse hide-wrapped bullet clean out at the far end of the barrel, driving it right down the first base line into right field.
Jim and I would have been proud to play in the majors for “popcorn and peanuts” back then.