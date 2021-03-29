The best time to write is in the ‘hour of the wolf’

I’ve seen documents where Hank Williams wrote a song while waiting in the lobby for an audition and it turned out to be one of his biggest hits.
I’ve heard where Frank Sinatra would memorize a song backstage, then promptly go out and perform it.
The spontaneous ones are far the best. They come at you so fast you hardly have time to jot them down, while the ones you labor on over and over to be “perfect” never seem to turn out that good. To start with, I felt most comfortable when I was just coming off a two day flu where I was happy to be alive but still numb enough I didn’t care what others thought of it. Fear of failure is a very natural thing where you’re subconsciously on guard of how others might judge your work – the fear of being laughed at. That’s why I went into humor, so if I failed nobody would laugh at me. I think it goes back to my childhood shyness.
I personally made notes of different poets during the early days of the National Gathering at Elko, Nev., where the ones that loved the cowboy life but were void the opportunity to live it, will labor to write the “perfect cowboy poem” every time, which over explains its simplicity. Those of us that live it day in and day out will write about anything; a pet cat, a trip to town, a banker and so on.
A while back I was involved in a couple evening shows at a big doings in Cheyenne, Wyo. The emcee out of Texas was a first cousin to Pat Butrum of “Mr. Haney” fame on the TV sitcom Green Acres, and he could have passed for a twin brother with that high pitched, squeaky voice, dry sense of humor and a physique to match. JoAnn and I sat with him at breakfast one morning and he gave stats that, in a family of four or more, the youngest is normally the “cut up” or “goof off.” That hit home dead center as I am the youngest of four. I’m guessing it pertains to the elder siblings bearing more responsibility that the tail enders aren’t saddled with.
It helps to have a clear mind. I tell JoAnn there’s nothing else in there to bother it. I don’t daily dwell on business pressures of fall calf prices, calf weight, dry summers, bad winters, short hay crops, annual payments and such. I just try to do my best every day and not worry myself sick on things I can’t control and stay positive. Daily fretting can become a bad habit, causing health problems.
You are an individual; study your own self and find out when you function best. I was taught that in visual art school your finished product will be constantly judged for its flaws before its correctness by the general public.
A super star athlete can blow a game winning buzzer beater or strike out with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth, but they’re still a super star, they just had a bad outing. If you’re a fine art or literary artist, you don’t have that luxury. You are judged by your poorest piece of work before your best, so learn to leave it alone during the time of day or night you’re not functioning at your best.
Personally, I always feel most comfortable in the “hour of the wolf” when our ranch work is slacker during winter months. I relish getting the coffeemaker going, the wood stove fired up and getting lost in my writings or artwork and hate to see daylight breaking over the peaks protecting Wanagan Creek.
JoAnn is a professionally trained secretary and does all the books, so that leaves my mind free to ramble.
My good friend, Doug Ellison, who has researched, authored and published many books of our historic American West, is very much the same as me, only totally opposite. When the sun goes down he kicks in gear and functions best all through the night, but yet I’ve never known him not to be up by the “crack of noon” the next day.
I carry a pocket-sized notebook and have trained myself to always jot down a thought when it comes to mind. I write off the saddle horn, the steering wheel of the haying tractor or get up at 2 a.m. because if you don’t, it’ll be gone when you find time to write it.
JoAnn has long joked about putting me in a “rubber room” so she can get some sleep during nights when thoughts are rolling through my subconscious mind and I’m in and out of bed taking notes.
I always counter with, “But dear, I do my best writing when I’m not thinking.”