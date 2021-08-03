The Champion’s Ride and origins of today’s hornless bronc saddle

Growing up in the upper Wanagan Creek basin, my parents and siblings and I sat right between two of the world’s best. Tom and Lorraine Tescher ranched just to our south across the 12-section Twin Butte pasture while his younger brother Jim and wife Loretta to our north across the 40-section Belle Lake common, raising their families. Directly out of high school, Jim hired me to run his ranch the winter of 1965-66 while they boarded their young family out and he and Loretta went south to chase a narrowly-missed world saddle horse bronc title to Marty Wood just two years past.
Jim had a great personality and told me many rodeo stories and I picked his mind for more. One of the most interesting was of how today’s hornless bronc saddle came to be. That story sat in my mind for over 40 years, but I was hungry for more details. Jess Goodwin, a good poet friend of mine who picked up his bills at Hartline, Wash., was a personal friend of Deb Coopenhaver from nearby Creston and lined me up with him in 2006, which led to three separate interviews.
Jim had it right but it led to even more. Deb told me that at the 1950 Toppanish, Wash., rodeo he lent his saddle to Sonny Turman who had drawn a horse called “Cheyenne” of the Ring Brothers stock based at Wilbur, Wash. The high leaping, 17 hands high bronc caught Deb’s saddle horn on an overhead four by four coming into the stripping chute and ripped the top half off.
As the three bronc riders, Sonny Turman, Deb Coopenhaver and Bud Linderman, were in flight from the Toppenish day time rodeo to the St. Paul, Ore., night event just south of Portland in a private plane, which I neglected to get the pilots name, Deb told me he asked Bud what he should do about that jagged horn sticking up. Bud told him to just cut the “S.O.B.” off. So, at the Molalla, Ore., airport they found a hacksaw and cut it off smooth to the base leaving a big hole and the modern day, hornless bronc saddle was born.
I asked him what he taped it up with, he said, “Nothing, we just left it open.”
I told him my neighbors, Jim and Tom Tescher sawed theirs off shortly after, as a lot of others did also. He confirmed my statement and added that Hamley Saddle Company of Pendleton, Ore., started to build them then.
I asked him how many years later and he said, “Right now.”
As always in research, ghosts come out of the closet. At least once I have been confronted by clippings of a hornless bronc saddle in Canada back in the late teens or early 20s. True as that is, the 1950 Deb Coopenhaver event is where today’s hornless bronc saddle originated.
Deb won the World Saddle Bronc Championships in 1955 and 1956 dethroning five-time world champion Casey Tibbs, who he had finished runner up to the two previous years. Then in 1957, a kid from South Dakota, rodeoing out of Sentinel Butte, N.D., by the name of Alvin Nelson, beat them both out for the title. Deb told me in a couple short years later, he was “falling off horses and couldn’t get a stick horse rode so he quit while he still had some pride and respect.”
I asked him if he’d answer a couple personal questions, he said, “Shoot.”
I said, “How’d you come by the name of Deb?”
He said, “Well. I’ll tell you. When I was a little guy, an old aunt in Virginia couldn’t pronounce Delbert. It always came out as Debert and so I was called Deb.”
I thanked him and asked him if he had any idea how 1993 World Bareback Champion Deb Greenough of Red Lodge, Mont., came by his moniker.
He said, “I sure do. Just before he was born, I sold his daddy a bunch of horses and they named him after me.”
North Dakota’s Wayne Herman won the world bareback title in 1992.
Deb Coopenhaver was the R.C.A. Saddle Bronc director when the First National Finals Rodeo came about and he was inducted into the Rodeo Cowboys Hall of Fame in 1992. Born Jan. 21, 1925, Deb passed away Feb. 7, 2019.
Our own Alvin Nelson was the first to use “Quarter Binds’” tying the stirrup straps forward.
