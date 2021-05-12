The crops we grow have an influence on our lives

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

Corn and soybeans, two of the most prominent crops grown in the Midwest and many parts of the world, have interesting histories, uses and reasons for their importance.

Other crops are also important, but corn and soybeans rank first and second respectively in acres harvested and cash receipts in the U.S. Both crops are highly adaptable.

They complement each other well, as every farmer knows. Corn, a grass plant, needs nitrogen to maximize its production, which soy, a legume, produces nitrogen.

Soybeans utilize much phosphate and potash, which the ample fodder (roots, stalks, leaves, and cobs) of corn furnishes. Rotating them annually usually benefits farmers.

Both crops are widely used, first as feeds for livestock, poultry and fish, and second as oils for various uses including fuel (ethanol and biodiesel) and human food.

Additionally, corn is widely used as a sweetener in many items including cereal, soda pop, ice cream and a long list of other consumables. It is also used for plastic, paint, glue, antiperspirant and toothpaste, among other things.

Soybean oil is the most widely used cooking oil in the U.S. and several other countries. Soy is also used to make varnish, ink, as an emulsifier to hold candy bars and other substances together, as substitutes for milk and meat and a long list of other products.

A 2013 book stimulated my interest. A fellow resident of my county, Steve Kenkel, sent me Kernels of Corn History (www.hybridcorncollector.com), a book he compiled about the history of local producers of hybrid corn seed.