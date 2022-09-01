The sheer terror of surprise company stopping by

“Are you going to be home this afternoon? We are in the area and thought we would stop by if you are home.”

Is it just me, or does that phrase “We will stop by” strike terror into your heart too?

Suddenly the weeds in the garden and the flowerbeds are as big as trees. Suddenly I can’t even see the sun through the windows of the house, they are so dirty. Those ratty old hand towels in the bathroom look like part of a crime scene investigation. And the bathroom itself? Well, let’s just say that during the busy summer months, it sometimes appears only a step up from our ancestors’ outhouse.

Being shaken out of a dull daily routine is a cruel reality check similar to realizing your class reunion is next month and you have gained 50 pounds and lost half your hair.

It isn’t that I don’t like company. I do. If that company would only show up after the house is spotless, I’ve just taken fresh blueberry muffins out of the oven, and I am well-rested. Of course, those three things have never happened at the same time. Ever. In fact, at least one of them has never happened at all.

I don’t know how some people do it: Get a phone call like that and then just kick back and wait with happy anticipation for the guests’ arrival, maybe even putting on a little lipstick and brushing their hair. I know ideally it should be like that, but for me that phone call means that I need to put on my tennis shoes (flip flops just don’t allow me to run fast enough) and I am off on a race.

That quilt that I so contentedly laid out to sew together? Scooped up and tossed in a box – undoing about four hours of considerations as to which square should go with which triangle.

The corner of the living room where my grandchildren have been working on projects? The castle is quickly breached, the Legos scooped up, and the surrounding forts, fortified to withstand any surprise Nerf gun attack, is decimated.

And of course, now would be the time that I had finally begun sorting the scrapbook items and pictures to complete the baby books for my children, who are all in their 40s now. I scoop them up again. I guess it can wait until they are in their 50s.

The planters of flowers at the front door? Suddenly I’m deadheading the petunias with both hands and holding the garden hose with my left foot.

The lawn that needs mowing, spraying, and fertilizing, cannot be mended in a few hours. Anyway, if I’m going to pick a big project to get done before this afternoon, I should chose painting the kitchen.

And besides all these other neglected things, the front door is not functioning correctly right now so a little paper sign hangs on it to reroute visitors through the garage. Let’s just say that the contents of the garage can only be described as left-over dormitory, crafter’s paradise and dead ancestors.

And then there is the food consideration. What can I quickly make that will turn out company-worthy? In my head I picture coconut crusted shrimp appetizers and guacamole dip, followed by maple-glazed Cornish game hens and Italian meatballs with fresh garlic bread and mashed potatoes and gravy with a side of almond green beans. My mind’s dessert is fresh lemon meringue pie, of course.

In reality, I go to the cupboards and freezer and find that with a little luck, I can make spaghetti and follow it up with Oreo cookies. I could bake something, but I need to keep the oven empty to throw unwashed dishes into and the floor is already sticky enough to be noticeable without adding eggs and flour to it.

“Why do you get like this when we are getting company?” my husband asks, totally confused and very afraid he is going to be pulled into the frantic preparations.

“Because I want it to be nice enough that they will want to come back again sometime soon.”

And then the irony of that statement strikes even me.