The tax man cometh – plan for tomorrow today

Dear Michael: We read your last article concerning the financial health of our country. Now, we are wondering what we need to do in our estate planning to avoid some of the tax issues that are coming – such as estate and income taxes. What things do you suggest? – Death and Taxes.

Dear Death and Taxes: Famous quote by Benjamin Franklin – rather ironic as it is going to take a lot of “Benjamin’s” to get us out of this mess. Franklin was an absolute fanatic about making certain our new country was built on certain principles so our United States of America would never face economic catastrophe. Wonder what he thinks now?

If I were setting up my estate plan today, I would reroute my thinking to leaving things to my children that are either non-income taxable or produce income without having to sell the asset involved.

Why? Because if stepped-up basis goes away – which it might by as early as this fall or by January, then capital gains is going to surpass estate taxes in almost every single estate in the United States. Before, less than one half of one percent of all estates paid estate taxes. Under the new formula, you can expect this to stay the same, but now almost 60 percent of estates will someday become capital gains taxable.

For those of you who have an estate plan that involves a farming child “buying out assets” from non-farming children, you might think about factoring in 40 percent capital gains taxes to your non-farming children. It is going to be a little more difficult for the non-farming children not to want to get a premium when they know they must pay this amount in taxes. Over time, this premium will simply become part of the price of buying and the value of land will increase to include this premium. This will only take one generation or about 20 years.