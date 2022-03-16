The whole world loves dogs, especially farmers

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2015.

Few farm and ranch residents do not own a dog. My neighbors who raise livestock usually own one or more farm dogs.

I’m pretty sure “own” isn’t the right word, because most dogs would prefer to be thought of as family members and many people treat their dogs like family.

We always had cattle dogs during the years I farmed; most were excellent help. Sometimes they stayed inside our house, but generally were outside.

Our American Eskimo, Sachi, wasn’t bred to be a livestock dog, but she guarded open gateways and herded cattle the best.

Sachi’s all-white fur became saturated with dirt while sorting cattle or when following my tractor in the fields, but over the noon break while I ate dinner – we don’t call it lunch on our farm – she cleaned herself spotlessly. She accompanied the kids and me everywhere on foot or on the 4-wheeler.

All dogs trace genetically to wolves. Evidence of their domestication dates back about 30,000 years; dogs were discovered in Neanderthal burial sites in Europe and Asia.

Anthropologists speculate that orphaned wolf pups were adopted by human clans. Likely, the pups’ wolf kin were familiar with people because they hung around campsites to scavenge food.

As animals that lived in packs with a dominance hierarchy, wolf pups with the most docile temperaments adapted readily to respecting humans as their adopted leaders. Gradually, ever tamer animals were selected over successive generations until they preferred to live with humans, rather than their nearer genetic relatives, and became dogs.