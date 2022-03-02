There is good news about depression in farmers

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2015.

There are several positive developments concerning the occurrence and management of depression in the agricultural population.

Depression is an overused word today. It can mean many things, such as referring to an economic slump, temporarily downcast emotional feelings or a diagnosed mental health condition.

The range of feelings we routinely call “depressed” can vary from unhappy to completely lacking hope and desire to continue living.

The type of depression I am concerned about is the behavioral health condition. Depression among farmers is getting necessary attention in the media lately.

An April 24, 2014, Newsweek cover story, an Oct. 6, 2014, Scientific American article and several features during 2015 on popular American and Canadian televised agricultural programs are examples of media attention to unusually high rates of depression and suicide among farmers around the world.

The agrarian imperative, an inherited urge that impels farmers to acquire the resources to farm and to produce essentials for life (e.g., food, fibers and renewable fuels), offers an explanation for why depression and self-imposed death occur unusually frequently in agriculturalists.

Three lines of research that were indicated in the April-June 2010 issue of the Journal of Agromedicine that support the agrarian imperative explanation:

• Historical evidence indicates that development of agricultural practices like raising crops and livestock greatly contributed to the advancement of modern humans over preceding hunter-gatherers, verifying that agricultural skills have survival value and are learned acquisitions