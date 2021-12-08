There’s a satisfying process in getting ready for winter

Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Dr. Rosmann column from 2014.

For many people, the week after Thanksgiving Day signals the beginning of winter. I’m among those who feel that way.

It’s time to put the snow tires on the vehicles we will drive during the coming months, as well as to make sure all the cars, trucks, tractors and other farm machines have enough antifreeze in their cooling systems, and to protectively wrap the plants we want to survive safely from rabbits, deer and sub-zero temperatures.

It’s usually a pleasant time, unless harsh winter weather has already set in or we are struggling with unwanted losses of loved ones, unemployment, health concerns or any other calamities that test our mettle. Not having completed projects that should be finished by now also raises anxieties.

When still farming full-time, I liked this time of year because I completed harvest before Thanksgiving and I didn’t need to feed my cattle daily, except those in the feedlot. The cows, bred heifers and the fall calves took care of themselves in the harvested corn and soybean fields. All I had to do was check them periodically.

For farmers and ranchers, the late fall is a time for soil testing, fixing fences by those who raise grazing animals, preparing for next year’s taxes before this year ends, ordering seeds and applying soil nutrients for the next year, while also kicking back a bit.

Now that I don’t raise crops or livestock anymore, it’s time for hunting wild game and fishing unfrozen farm ponds to stock up the freezer for winter.