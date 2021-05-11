Time to change from qualified funds as inheritances

Dear Michael: We have a farm which we will leave to our oldest son. Our other three children will receive the money we have in CDs and retirement plans we had set aside. We are only taking the Required Minimum to maximize the amount of assets to our children to offset what the farming child is getting. We really do not need or want the income anyway. Over the years we have accumulated quite a sum and we know that our children can withdraw these retirement dollars over their lifespan. By doing so, will the taxes be something they can control? Is our strategy correct? Leaving IRAs and SEPs.

Dear Leaving IRA’s and SEPs: For many years, it is true, spouses of SEP or IRAs could receive these funds from their spouse without worrying about excessive tax burden. This is still true today.

In addition, upon your second death, the children (or beneficiaries) could withdraw these funds on their own RMD schedule. You would take their age, subtract it from 95, and that is the amount they would have to take as a quick way to measure the RMD.

For example, if my child were 55 when s/he received the qualified sums, they would have 40 years to age 95. They would then have to withdraw one-fortieth of the funds the first year, one-thirty-ninth of the funds the next year, and so on. Overall, it was pretty easy to control when you took out the funds and paid taxes on them.

That all changed this year when the IRS stated that any beneficiaries – other than a spouse – had to withdraw the funds within 10 years’ time of the date of death of the owner of these funds.