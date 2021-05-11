Time to change from qualified funds as inheritances

Dear Michael: We have a farm which we will leave to our oldest son. Our other three children will receive the money we have in CDs and retirement plans we had set aside. We are only taking the Required Minimum to maximize the amount of assets to our children to offset what the farming child is getting. We really do not need or want the income anyway. Over the years we have accumulated quite a sum and we know that our children can withdraw these retirement dollars over their lifespan. By doing so, will the taxes be something they can control? Is our strategy correct? Leaving IRAs and SEPs.
Dear Leaving IRA’s and SEPs: For many years, it is true, spouses of SEP or IRAs could receive these funds from their spouse without worrying about excessive tax burden. This is still true today.
In addition, upon your second death, the children (or beneficiaries) could withdraw these funds on their own RMD schedule. You would take their age, subtract it from 95, and that is the amount they would have to take as a quick way to measure the RMD.
For example, if my child were 55 when s/he received the qualified sums, they would have 40 years to age 95. They would then have to withdraw one-fortieth of the funds the first year, one-thirty-ninth of the funds the next year, and so on. Overall, it was pretty easy to control when you took out the funds and paid taxes on them.
That all changed this year when the IRS stated that any beneficiaries – other than a spouse – had to withdraw the funds within 10 years’ time of the date of death of the owner of these funds.
This has changed everything for beneficiaries. Before, I could back-load my withdrawals to my retirement years when I had less income coming to me.
Now, most beneficiaries are going to receive these funds during their late 50s and early 60s over a 10-year period. Those are a person’s highest income years with no deductions left for children or mortgage interest.
This is just another shot, of many shots to come, at raising taxes on people in a way that few people know about. The government needs to recover the trillions of dollars printed out during the pandemic and this little move will end up having big consequences for beneficiaries.
Is there a way to beat it? Being as you are now in your retirement years; your income is likely lower than your working children. Once their children leave home, their tax brackets will rise significantly.
If you want to see your children receive this money tax-free you have two options.
One, you can transfer to a Roth IRA on all your qualified plans. The bad news with this is it is a terrible hit to do this all-in-one year.
Two, you can take out a lifetime payout on your funds and use stream of income to purchase life insurance on yourselves. Being as you do not need the income in any case, why not convert a lifetime stream of income to provide for the cost of a life insurance contract – which will go tax-free to your children. You can set it up so there is enough to pay the premium plus pay the taxes on excess withdrawals.
Everyone hates to buy life insurance, but that attitude is going to change in the next year or so. IRS has made a ruling whereby people can put much, much more dollars per year into a contract than ever before. This allows people to use life insurance as a high return savings vehicle and yet make tax-free loans at retirement. Anything that provides tax-free benefits is going to be huge soon.
In your case, you will be paying the inevitable taxes due, but slowly over your lifetimes versus your children in just 10 years’ time and possibly during their highest income – and taxable – years.
The one caveat – one of you must be healthy enough to qualify for the insurance. You can have high blood pressure, high cholesterol – even diabetes – and, if it is well controlled, still qualify.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.