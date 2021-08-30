To say it’s been a testy summer is an understatement!

Part One
It’s been a long, hard, testy summer when you go a full mile down and half a mile back to produce one single hay bale following a double 18-foot windrow.
Three devastating badlands wildfires accompanied by 30 mile per hour winds devastated many of our close neighbors. June 23rd was a close call here at home.
Lusk and I fought 28 bulls through brush draws, canyons and out-of-water reservoirs to the working pens for Doc Hall and his assistant, Sara, to test. This was saddle horse work until a few years ago when I got too crippled up with numerous joint replacements and more scheduled, to get on a saddle horse, so we were using four wheelers. The only thing better to handle cantankerous bulls than a good heeling dog is two of them, but we are between past and present.
With the corral work done, we trailered a few out to smaller bunches of cattle, then sorted a large bunch of Lusk’s bulls off to trail drive a mile over to his main cattle herd in the Roosevelt Creek pasture. Just pulling the gate shut, Lusk spotted a cantankerous old hermit hiding in the brush that we had missed. We took turns fighting him, when tired from a long, hard day, disgusted and in a negative mood, I got “carried away” and rolled my Honda. But the oddity of it is that it was a smooth, wide open down slope. We, as well as all our badlands neighbors operate these machines in very forbidden terrain all the time. We stay conscious of cut banks, wash outs, headwalls, grassed over cattle trails and sink holes.
I had just battled him into turning back and Lusk took over with him down in the brush as I “opened it up” to get there to help. Because of a childhood horse wreck I live with a locked, loss of motion left elbow, so I often relax and steer with one arm on open, easy going areas. As I breezed through a smooth little dip, concentrating on Lusk’s action, my body slid to the low side of the seat. With an instant subconscious reaction to pull myself back on with my right arm it caused the four wheeler to “jack knife.”
It threw me head first off over the left front corner at 25 miles per hour. I shot, horizontally, five feet off the ground and plowed the hard native sod some 15 to 20 feet away. The four wheeler rolled once and a half and lay on its side six feet behind me. Lusk was there instantly. I was mad at myself and quickly checked to see if my arms and legs worked. They did. After calmly checking me out, he asked if I was ready to get up, but it hurt so bad I asked him to let me lay for a minute. At 74, you don’t bounce as good as you did at 24.
He tipped the Honda back up on its wheels, the handle bars were bent down as well as the front rack. The plastic panels had flown off. He hit the starter button and, to his surprise, it fired right off and ran perfectly with no oil build-up burn off.
I wasn’t making sense, I didn’t know if I spoke to him about it, but in my mind I wanted to go back after that son-of-a-bull, but I do remember him telling me, “That’s enough for today.” From that point on I have no memory of what took place for the next half hour.
It was a hard mile back to the working corrals and his pickup. He faced a difficult decision. He didn’t want to leave me there alone in fear I’d wander off in my state of mind. I don’t know how he managed it, but he had me follow him very slowly, each on our own four wheeler. He said I stopped at least three times to get off and try to “walk off some pain.”
It was when we were in the pickup on the three mile run for home, that was my first awareness of anything. I was trying to tell him which bulls I wanted with different cattle herds of my remaining bulls in the corrals. He was on the phone to JoAnn to get the car out and ready; that I was physically okay but had rolled my four wheeler and was very confused in my speech and needed to be checked out.
It’s a 75 mile dash to the nearest emergency room.
Continued next issue ....