To the house that held all those childhood memories

My childhood home came down today. The event didn’t make the nightly news, but it was pretty poignant to me. A house that stood through several wars and at least three families, crumbled as if it was made of cardboard. Evidence of how small our lives are when measured by 2x4s and window panes.

The big machine approached slowly this morning, the motor growling like a big dog held back on a leash. The pulling of throttles and the lurching toward the destruction of an era seemed to be in slow motion, hungry, focused, determined.

One big bite out of the corner and the house slid to one side. With it slid the memories of a first kiss on the front steps, of birthday cakes, of pulling curtains away from windows to watch for the arrival of company. The groan rivaled the ones made by the stairs we stepped carefully over when we came home late at night.

There was a respectful pause after the first bite and the motor idled on the home-eating machine. Over the whine you could almost hear the whining of days past, “Get down here and do the dishes! Turn that music down! Get off the phone! Is that boy here again?”

A second bite from the machine and a hard push and more of the house gave in. Tired. Broken. It was tired of holding the secrets whispered in the dark. It was tired of remembering crying babies and scraped knees and mosquito bites the size of dimes. It no longer cared about the lover’s initials carved in hearts in the back of the closet. It no longer respected the pencil marks that measured heights on door jams.