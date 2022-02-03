To the house that held all those childhood memories

My childhood home came down today. The event didn’t make the nightly news, but it was pretty poignant to me. A house that stood through several wars and at least three families, crumbled as if it was made of cardboard. Evidence of how small our lives are when measured by 2x4s and window panes.
The big machine approached slowly this morning, the motor growling like a big dog held back on a leash. The pulling of throttles and the lurching toward the destruction of an era seemed to be in slow motion, hungry, focused, determined.
One big bite out of the corner and the house slid to one side. With it slid the memories of a first kiss on the front steps, of birthday cakes, of pulling curtains away from windows to watch for the arrival of company. The groan rivaled the ones made by the stairs we stepped carefully over when we came home late at night.
There was a respectful pause after the first bite and the motor idled on the home-eating machine. Over the whine you could almost hear the whining of days past, “Get down here and do the dishes! Turn that music down! Get off the phone! Is that boy here again?”
A second bite from the machine and a hard push and more of the house gave in. Tired. Broken. It was tired of holding the secrets whispered in the dark. It was tired of remembering crying babies and scraped knees and mosquito bites the size of dimes. It no longer cared about the lover’s initials carved in hearts in the back of the closet. It no longer respected the pencil marks that measured heights on door jams.
The machine didn’t pause in remembrance of the childhood sick bed where measles invaded eyes and darkness was prescribed for weeks; where chicken pox scabs fell onto rugs like rose petals dropped to earth. There was no paused respect shown for the memories of the yellow waves of the stomach flu and the swelled distortion of mumps.
Slowly and loudly the machine crept forward, intent on returning to the earth, the pillar of stories and memories that had been built over decades and housed within four walls. Its metal tracks digging into the earth, intent on removing any symbol of childhood: The skid marks on floors from toy tires; the excitement of putting on a wedding dress; the imperfections in glass windows, where placing your eye just right, distorted the view of the outside world.
The machine didn’t care. It’s power loud and unstoppable. Like time itself. Louder than the door slamming on family disagreements. Louder than the sound of the tree that grated against the corner of the roof in a strong wind. Louder than sibling squabbles.
A corner assaulted – metal against wood – an unfair fight and the childhood memories spilled down and escaped into the gasping air. Confirmation celebrations. Graduation celebrations. New babies brought home to absorb the molecules of family that bounced in the air around them, filling them up, anchoring them, connecting them to the past and the future. All gone, escaping out the damaged corner.
Another bite and the house was brought to its knees. No going back now. No one will be able to point to the structure and say “so and so” lived there. Or “remember when we climbed out that window onto the porch and jumped down?”
The machine’s noise in competition with the groaning wood, the tinkling of shattered glass, the ghosts of children calling out in the night for a drink of water or for release from a bad dream. Whispers of stories told in the night.
Then a loud gasp. A death rattle. A moan. And it was over. The death of a house.
The machine stopped. The motor now running with less bravado – more like a panting dog after a chase with a squirrel. The pile of wood and debris, unrecognizable. Dust puffing out, releasing unrealized hopes and dreams against the blue cold sky.
And then silence.