Trip to dermatologist is the only place to ‘show a little skin’

While some beach goers and famous people, “show a little skin,” I only do that when I go to my dermatologist. The coldest day of the fall and my annual appointment coincided this year.

When I was handed the drab gown to put on, I explained that I had not accessorized for this particular fashion. The nurse deadpanned, “It isn’t possible to find accessories for this.”

After she left, I looked at the faded, unrecognizable pattern in the fabric, and thought perhaps there might be something at the city dump that could go perfectly with it.

As I removed as little clothing as I thought I could possibly get away with, the nurse returned with a lethal looking clear plastic container of swabs and needles and small vials to capture bits and pieces that might prove interesting.

“Just in case,” she explained as she looked at me. “And remove more,” she said, knowingly and with a slight nod of her head.

I guess she could see my turtle neck sweater and my sweatpants beneath the gown. She didn’t even give me credit for removing my socks which I had so carefully tucked under my purse.

The dermatologist is young and flawless. I can pretty much guess that she has not spent one day hanging over the side of a truck box in harvest to see if the load is full. I’m pretty sure there were no siblings that accidently hit her with a fly ball or chased her over a barbed wire fence. I am fairly certain that she did not come from a family that believed in the “first sunburn of the summer gets your skin ready for the season” philosophy. She probably feels slighted that she didn’t get to adjust to any sunburn that makes bubbles and blisters on the back and makes it impossible to sleep for a week.

Nope, my dermatologist was born with perfect skin and is a walking billboard for what we should all strive to achieve. She is also very kind. She does not fault me for my freckles.

“They are kind of cute” she says when I point out the sprinkle of them across my nose that I had hoped would disappear by the time I hit 40. When she explained to me that freckles are not a curse, but a genetic component for skin that is overly light sensitive. I guess I am a sensitive person after all.

As she examined eyelids and ears and picked through my hair like we were monkey friends, I mentioned a couple of areas in recent years that have become raised and darker colored. I bring one particular area to her attention.

“Those are wisdom spots,” she tells me.

What a nice way to explain “old age spots” I think to myself. She examines that area closely then moves around to the back of me as she continues to look through a special hand-held tool.

She says in a quiet voice, “Oh! You are so ... so ... so ... very extremely wise.” The words sure sounded nice, but I’m pretty certain the meaning was not something I should brag about.

After a little while, the dermatologist walked over to the clear plastic container that the nurse had brought “just in case.” She opened it and removed a couple of things.

“I’m going to freeze a couple of pre-cancerous areas,” she said.

“Can’t it wait until January? I can just step out of doors with holes strategically cut in my snow pants,” I offer.

“This will just take a moment,” she said and before she had finished her sentence, the cold blast hit my legs like the metal railing in a shower that hasn’t warmed up yet.

I got by pretty easy this year. There were no scalpels taken out of the plastic tub or vials waiting to receive any wood tick-like chunks of skin. There wasn’t a lot of prodding or probing or “I’m concerned about this area here” comments. There was just a cold blast, a pep talk and permission to put back on my three layers of clothing.

I hope I continue to be so lucky.