Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be extravagant ... just thoughtful

The countdown is on. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it would be in our best interest to make note of it. After all, how many days of the year are devoted to love? Wouldn’t it be nice if the answer to that was 365? But of course, we aren’t there yet.

The pandemic has pushed some of us to expressing love more often, I think. Through these trying times, we realize that we are fragile. Our time is limited. There is much uncertainty and fear. A little more love might help counteract this, so let’s vamp it up a bit this year.

I’m not talking roses and chocolate here. (Though I don’t think anyone would complain about receiving those things.) And come to think of it, wouldn’t it be fun to send flowers to someone without them knowing who they are from? Of course, that could bring about some misunderstandings in the wrong circumstances. My circumstances would be okay with that. Just sayin’.

I guess, though, I’m thinking about people doing something “love-like” intentionally. Small things, perhaps, like letting your spouse have the end piece of the loaf of bread or maybe even the biggest pork chop. Or taking a package of double-stuffed Oreos and putting them in your mailbox for your mail carrier with a red paper heart taped to the top. How about a package of gum in an envelope and mail it to a college student you know with the note: “Chew on this for a while: You are loved more than you know.” Of course it will cost you extra postage for the bulk of the gum and if that’s a problem, just add one stick. The message will still get across.