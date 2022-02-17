Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to be extravagant ... just thoughtful

The countdown is on. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it would be in our best interest to make note of it. After all, how many days of the year are devoted to love? Wouldn’t it be nice if the answer to that was 365? But of course, we aren’t there yet.
The pandemic has pushed some of us to expressing love more often, I think. Through these trying times, we realize that we are fragile. Our time is limited. There is much uncertainty and fear. A little more love might help counteract this, so let’s vamp it up a bit this year.
I’m not talking roses and chocolate here. (Though I don’t think anyone would complain about receiving those things.) And come to think of it, wouldn’t it be fun to send flowers to someone without them knowing who they are from? Of course, that could bring about some misunderstandings in the wrong circumstances. My circumstances would be okay with that. Just sayin’.
I guess, though, I’m thinking about people doing something “love-like” intentionally. Small things, perhaps, like letting your spouse have the end piece of the loaf of bread or maybe even the biggest pork chop. Or taking a package of double-stuffed Oreos and putting them in your mailbox for your mail carrier with a red paper heart taped to the top. How about a package of gum in an envelope and mail it to a college student you know with the note: “Chew on this for a while: You are loved more than you know.” Of course it will cost you extra postage for the bulk of the gum and if that’s a problem, just add one stick. The message will still get across.
Maybe you might want to go to your local grocery store and stock up on a few items and as you check out, purchase a candy bar at the counter and then pause for a minute until the next person comes through and hand it to them and say “Happy Valentine’s Day.” It doesn’t matter if you know them or not. Of course this takes courage and you may be seen as being a little odd, but perhaps not, and really, who cares? The recipient just might enjoy the unexpected treat and will have something or somebody to talk about the next time they get together with friends.
How about skipping a card purchase and use the money to buy a can of soup with a personalized message attached, instead? It’s cheaper and will require more creativity on your part. After all, who wouldn’t want to receive a message like “You’re the tomato to my basil;” or “I may be a chicken, but you are always rice to me and I appreciate you;” or maybe even “You’re my dumpling and always will be.” I’m sure you can do better than those examples. A nice card costs about $8 these days. A nice can of soup costs less than $2. You could make four people happy for the same amount of money.
Write a note to somebody to thank them for something they did in your life that was appreciated. Start the note with something like, “Today is Valentine’s Day and that got me thinking about the time you ....” The message doesn’t have to be flowery or well-written or even spelled correctly. I can guarantee that the receiver won’t care. They will be able to feel the goodness squeezing out with every word and the world will shine a little brighter for them because of it.
Or if you don’t want to spend a penny, make a phone call. Offer to babysit for a new mother for two hours while she gets groceries or grabs a cup of coffee away from home. Call an old friend that perhaps you have neglected in recent years, even if it was their turn to call. Go out to warm a co-worker’s car for them during your lunch break. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive or commercial. In fact, it shouldn’t be.
This Valentine’s Day may be more important to celebrate than most. Lately the news has been filled with stories and concerns about mental health. The experts are telling us that people are fighting extreme depression, fears and anxiety. I don’t think that comes as a big surprise to any of us. But we can help each other by spreading a little Valentine’s Day mentality around on Valentine’s Day and, perhaps, the other 364 days too.