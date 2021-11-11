Vinyl records evoke ‘flood’ of cherished memories

Last night, her daddy left her off at our front door on his way back to the field. My granddaughter tapped gently on the door and as I opened it, she used both hands to hold the handle of the box she was carrying. She was grinning from ear to ear. “I have something to show you!” She said in that voice that only young children have – a voice that is a mixture of sunshine and music.

“What have you got there?” I asked as she came through the door, the case bumping against her tiny knees.

“My other Grandpa and grandma got me this!” She said, moving quickly to the kitchen table and hoisting the mystery box up onto it.

She doesn’t tell me what it is as she carefully unlatches the box and props the lid up. When the box hinges catch, she turns and looks at me like she is sharing the map to the Lost Dutchman’s Gold. “It’s brand new! They found it at a rummage sale!”

She doesn’t name what is in the box, I’m not sure if she really knows what it is called, but I know what it is. It was a turntable for vinyl records.

“Grandma. It plays these things that have music!”

“What will they think of next?” I exclaim, grinning.

“I don’t know!” she responded.

“Have you listened to music on it?” I was wondering if the same sale included vinyl records.

“My dad had a thing you could play. It was a guy. It was like “Campbell” or something.”

“Glen Campbell?” I asked.

“Yeah. I think so.”

And then it hit me. I still had some vinyl records from when her mother was a little girl.