Vinyl records evoke ‘flood’ of cherished memories

Last night, her daddy left her off at our front door on his way back to the field. My granddaughter tapped gently on the door and as I opened it, she used both hands to hold the handle of the box she was carrying. She was grinning from ear to ear. “I have something to show you!” She said in that voice that only young children have – a voice that is a mixture of sunshine and music.
“What have you got there?” I asked as she came through the door, the case bumping against her tiny knees.
“My other Grandpa and grandma got me this!” She said, moving quickly to the kitchen table and hoisting the mystery box up onto it.
She doesn’t tell me what it is as she carefully unlatches the box and props the lid up. When the box hinges catch, she turns and looks at me like she is sharing the map to the Lost Dutchman’s Gold. “It’s brand new! They found it at a rummage sale!”
She doesn’t name what is in the box, I’m not sure if she really knows what it is called, but I know what it is. It was a turntable for vinyl records.
“Grandma. It plays these things that have music!”
“What will they think of next?” I exclaim, grinning.
“I don’t know!” she responded.
“Have you listened to music on it?” I was wondering if the same sale included vinyl records.
“My dad had a thing you could play. It was a guy. It was like “Campbell” or something.”
“Glen Campbell?” I asked.
“Yeah. I think so.”
And then it hit me. I still had some vinyl records from when her mother was a little girl.
“Come with me!” I exclaim after she had daintily shown me how to plug in the record player and turn the dial and gently move the arm over using the lever.
We went to the basement and in a box, we dug through old vinyl records. “Chicago” and “Steppenwolf” and “Billy Joel” albums were flipped through until we found LPs of nursery rhymes, children’s stories, Disney movie music, and Miss Piggy and Barbie exercise records. Small bubbles of delight and exclamation resounded from the concrete walls. Having exhausted all possibilities, we took our treasure trove of records upstairs and my granddaughter proceeded to play every one of them.
The words came back to me as I sang along to the scratchy, familiar songs and answered the riddles right on cue. The giggling from my tiny partner prompted me to ask her to dance around the living room like I did with her mom and her aunts when they were little, but she wasn’t having any of that. Even though I showed her my smooth moves and my Emmy Award winning acting ability, she wanted to just listen and enjoy.
So I sat too. While I sat, the sepia-toned memories flooded my mind. The little face of my granddaughter kept being replaced by her mother’s tiny face when she was her age. I remembered her mom and aunts dancing together as small children in the living room for hours on end. They all fell down into a heap at just the right time during “Ring around the Rosy.” They knew the animals and the sounds in the “Old MacDonald” song and sang them in the correct order, loudly and proudly, ending the song in fits of giggles. My mind’s eye even saw them in their favorite striped shirts and plaid slacks, tummies peeking out during the dances and exercises.
“You can take these home with you if you want.” I tell my granddaughter, the youngest of my grandchildren.
“You can keep them, Grandma.” She says, gently. It was then I realized that she thought the tears in my eyes were a hesitancy to give her the records.
“I am so happy you want these,” I tell her and she is pleased that she has made me happy.
We taped up the sides of the record sleeves and put them in a fancy carrying bag.
Someday she will understand that memories can make you cry and be happy at the same time.