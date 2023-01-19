 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virus spoils only social activities planned for some time

My throat had an odd feeling to it when I woke up. I must have been snoring last night. I comforted myself with that thought as I took a pan of cookies out of the oven. I still had another 10 dozen to roll out and glaze and decorate. It was fine. It would all be fine. Company was coming for dinner tomorrow night. I can’t be sick. I won’t be sick.

I’m a big believer in the concept of “mind over matter.” If you don’t mind it ... It doesn’t matter, right? But somewhere deep inside, as I continued to bake, I was being told that this time I probably wouldn’t be able to “think” my way to good health.

Maybe I have gotten spoiled over the last three years with a rare streak of good health. I’ve worn a mask, gotten vaccinations, and avoided crowds. I carry hand sanitizer like it’s a picture of my first grandchild. Disinfectant wipes are never far away. When I get back in the car after shopping, I sanitize like a surgical doctor. If the steering wheel wasn’t in the way and if I didn’t pass out at the site of blood, my car’s front seat would be a fine surgical bed.

But now ... somehow ... an unseen bug appeared to be ready to sabotage the only social events on my calendar in quite some time. As I felt my head swell and pound, I scrubbed the floors. As I tried to hold back sneezes that could launch yachts, I ended up blowing off the cloth napkins at the table settings. As the coughs gripped my chest, I decided I’d better put out the call that I was defeated ... there would be no party at my house. Of course by then my teeth were chattering so hard that the potential guests thought I was relaying messages through Morse code.

Before I crawled into bed, I decided it would behoove me (this might be the fever talking, because who ever uses a word like “behoove” anyway?) to see if I had contracted the nasty disease that had terrorized the world for three years.

I may have been one of the last people who had not used a COVID test kit. I had always hoped it could stay safely tucked into the medicine cabinet until one day I’d pull it out and wonder what it was for. But no, here I was, having to read directions with my head cocked so my one semi-good eye could focus on the fine print while two white flags of tissues flew from my nostrils like a flagman at Daytona Beach. I had to shuffle and snuffle my way to a magnifying glass so I could continue reading. The directions were more complicated than I had anticipated.

Although there were years of childhood instruction about never putting anything up our noses, I found myself shoving a swab nearly as far as it could go without removing any memories. Then I was instructed to spin this devilish swab around a few times and then switch it to the other nostril after it got cold from the first nasty business. After a few other manipulations, I was instructed that I had to wait 15 minutes. Exactly 15 minutes before reading the results. As I waited, I hoped that I hadn’t picked up a pregnancy test kit by mistake and had been doing this whole procedure incorrectly.

After 15 minutes, I cautiously approached the COVID reader. Blinking twice and angling my good eye close to the bathroom countertop, I saw the results: “negative.” I was elated. I didn’t have covid! My husband, the party pooper, continued to read on in the directions. “It says that you should do a second test in 24 hours to make sure that it isn’t a false negative.”

But I knew that as I crawled into bed and covered my head I wasn’t doing it again.

When I hear good news, I hold on to it tightly.

Doreen Rosevold is a humorist/columnist from Mayville, ND.

