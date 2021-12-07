Waiting on Congress before making estate plan a mistake

Dear Michael: We have been putting off our estate planning until we understand the tax laws that might come down the road. We have a child who is farming, two who are not, and we do not have a will yet, even though we are in our late 50s. How long do you think it will take for Congress to make up its mind about these new tax issues? Waiting On Congress.
Dear Waiting On Congress: If you wait on the Federal government to make up their mind about things, look at the last few decades.
Under President Bush, we saw estate tax rates rise to $5 million per person and tax rates lowered on capital gains. However, people did not like we went to war over Weapons of Mass Destruction – only to find out later they did not exist. This was in the wake of 9/11 and we bombed an entire nation over the acts of 13 terrorists – who were mostly from Saudi Arabia. The American middle felt this was a little over the top.
That swept President Obama into office who, for the first term, did not do much because he knew the next president was likely to undo anything he did in his first term, and he wanted to get re-elected. Upon re-election, we got sweeping changes in health care, new tax rates, higher capital gains but free health care for people who could not afford health insurance. The election was the first big swing to the left, and with re-election President Obama felt emboldened to bring about these changes.
However, many of those in the middle did not like a lot of these sweeping changes that were to be his hallmark and President Trump got those middle voters – those that are not rooted to any one political ideology, nor voting as such. Many voters felt a vote for Trump was a vote against Hillary Clinton. This was a counter motion back to the right even further than Obama was to the left.
Again, the middle people voted, after Trump’s four years, feeling we had gone too far right and decided to put President Biden into office. Again, was this a vote for Biden and his agenda or was it a vote against Trump – which is how the middle is voting these days? Not for a candidate and what they stand for, but against the incumbent for what they did do during their time in office.
In the process of these swings between left and right, common sense was thrown out the window. You are either a “right” person or a “left” person and if you do not agree with a “right” person, then you must be “left” and vice versa. Some consider themselves a moderate fanatic hater – meaning they moderately hate fanaticism. They find themselves often agreeing on parts of both sides to an issue and hate those who cannot due to fanaticism.
For those people who feel like they are caught between watching what each party does or does not do before they do their estate planning, you may have an exceedingly long wait as this back-and-forth dates back to Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
The problem is not the changes but how each election brings such radical changes that we do not know what to do.
Well, here is what you do. You do your estate plan – your wills, your trusts, your life estates, etc. – based on the information today. As long as you are alive, you can tweak your estate plan as new changes occur at the Federal level. But no matter how radical these shifts would be, none would be more earth shaking than dying without a will or an estate plan.
Why? Because less than one half of one percent of all people have ever had to worry about estate taxes.
The foremost reason for family farms failing in the next generation is “family strife” between the heirs because of a poorly written estate plan or a plan that was not explained to the heirs prior to death so the children could express their feelings with you before you died rather than taking it out on their siblings after.
I can give you hundreds of examples where fighting heirs caused the loss of the farm. I cannot give you a single example of a farm lost due to estate taxes or costs – that is my perspective of over 40 years-time in this business.
Forget about Congress right now and deal with the real enemy to your family farm assets – those with their feet under your table, figuratively speaking.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.