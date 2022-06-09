Was your body ready for that first burst of spring’s work?

This time of year is really hard on my body. Suddenly everything outside is screaming for attention, but I have let my body do whatever it wants for so long (which was basically nothing) that it isn’t keen on suddenly following directions now.

The problems for this year’s spring’s work began when there was a day last week with a temperature above freezing, the wind wasn’t gale force, and the sky wasn’t black with mosquitoes and flies. That unusual event is what we call in this part of the world “a perfect day.” My body didn’t want to work, though. It just wanted to sit in the sun, sip tea and read a book.

But the snooty neighbors had already taken down their old corn stocks from last year’s garden and had even removed their outdoor Christmas decorations. To make matters worse, some friends had shown me the tulips that were peeking out of the dirt at their homes. My tulips would have to grow six feet tall to get out from under the piles of leaves and then curve around the reindeer and Santa in order to be seen at all.

So out came the gloves and the rake. I knew that if I didn’t wear gloves, my hands would blister before I carried the rake to the garden. After all, my hands had been pampered for months, only opening Hershey bars and having rich emollients putty-knifed into the cracks left by winter. They hadn’t even seen sunlight until recently and I had made a heroic effort to keep them from exposure to dishwater.

I made a couple of sweeps with the rake. Not big ones. Just big enough to test my shoulder agility and my long-forgotten grip. I then leaned my rake against a tree trunk and went inside to get a drink of water. (No use pushing too hard too fast.) Then I answered a couple of emails, took some meat out of the freezer to thaw for dinner, read a couple of text messages and lined my shoes up evenly in the closet.

As the sun lowered another few degrees toward the sunset, I put my gloves back on and headed out again. I continued my raking around the asparagus skeletons of last year. Eventually I’d met with so much success that I was ready to scoop up my first pile of debris.

I gingerly bent at the waist, testing the snap on my jeans. After a couple of trial runs, I was able to eventually bend down to pick up my first scoop of leaves and dump them into the back of the truck, scattering them in all directions in the box.

As the debris fell to the bottom, there was a tiny thump. What was that sound? Upon closer inspection, there were some odd things amongst the sticks and leaves and old asparagus fronds at the bottom of the truck. Shapes of something not recognizable.

I tried to reach down but my arms were not long enough. I stood on my tiptoes and extended my side and arm more than I would have believed possible, but I still couldn’t reach the shapes. What were they? Baby rats?

I suddenly screamed even though there was no one to hear it. I recoiled from the truck and turned my back to the murderous event that had just occurred. When I got under control again, I looked slowly over the side of the trailer in case whatever it was was able to climb up the sides and attack my eyeballs.

Of course, no such attack occurred. I looked safely over the edge and saw that the near indistinguishable forms were probably newborn rabbits, which appeared not to have survived the long fall. I quickly went from fear to remorse and my body suddenly demonstrated my true feelings about spring. My knees hurt. My back had grown knots in the center. My fingers were swollen.

And dare I say it? For just a brief moment, I almost longed for the days I had lounged in a recliner, holding a remote control while watching the snow coming down outside.

