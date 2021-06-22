‘We have a large estate; are we too young to plan?’

Dear Michael: Even though we are quite young, we have established a rather large estate – over the $11-million estate tax amount – yet our children are still in high school and grade school. We are concerned about possible estate taxes and how our estate will be handled. Where do we go from here? Too Young.
Dear Too Young: As Andy Warhol once said, “You can never be too rich or too thin.” I think we can add “Too Young” to that list as well. The years are always the most precious resource you have – unfortunately, it is not till they’re gone that you truly know their value.
Whenever I work with a young couple with a substantial estate, like a farm, I start with the basic question.
If the farming man spouse should die, will the remaining woman farmer continue to farm? This is a simple question, but you would not believe the myriad of answers I get to this question. I might hear “Yes, I can continue as is” or “Yes, I can continue but I would need help” to “No, I would not continue to live on the farm” as well as about 20 other answers.
This answer forms the basis of any wills any young couple needs to answer yet have never asked themselves prior to our meeting.
Based on this answer, you can either continue as is, or you can continue knowing who is going to be on your team to help you, or, if no one will farm, what assets are to be liquidated and what will the tax – income and estate – be? These answers require a plan based on how much debt there is, what the assets held versus operating debt, what is a person left behind expected to do and at what time?
Next question – “Do you want to keep the farm together in case any of the children wish to farm?” In the short term, does this mean Mom keeps on farming, the kids are old enough to farm, or does it mean we either sell or mothball the farm machinery for a few years? If we need to mothball machinery longer than three years, then you are probably better off selling it and reacquiring machinery later if one of the children wants to farm.
What age, then would you let your child(ren) farm and under what circumstances? Do they have to be the age of maturity (now approaching age 30 when they finally know what they want to do with their life, who they are married to, and where they are headed in life). Children these days aren’t making “life-long decisions” until the age of 30 these days. Each generation seems to push back another four to five years.
Do they need to go to college? Do they need to work off the farm for awhile before they come back? Will they be employees or work with Mom as partners?
This is just the short-term stuff that needs to be discussed and hashed out. It does not include what happens if you are both gone.
Then you need to name guardians for the children – legal, physical and/or financial guardians. Who makes the decisions for you if you are not here to make them? Who do you trust to make the right life decisions for your children and who do you trust with $1 million or more in assets while they mature?
In my opinion, this should never – repeat never – be the same person. I have no checks and balances on what is happening if only one person or entity is in charge. I do not care who you are – handling over $1 million worth of stuff is going to give anyone ideas about handling this for your children.
To make this easier, I think it is a good idea to have both a family member and another close person you want to be co-financial guardians with a bank trust department. In fact, I believe this is the only way to go. A bank has a fiduciary responsibility to make things right if they go wrong whereas your brother or sister or aunt do not.
These are just the very first steps in an estate plan for a younger farm family. Next issue we will get into the long-term decisions you need to make for your family and your farm business.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.