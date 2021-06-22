‘We have a large estate; are we too young to plan?’

Dear Michael: Even though we are quite young, we have established a rather large estate – over the $11-million estate tax amount – yet our children are still in high school and grade school. We are concerned about possible estate taxes and how our estate will be handled. Where do we go from here? Too Young.

Dear Too Young: As Andy Warhol once said, “You can never be too rich or too thin.” I think we can add “Too Young” to that list as well. The years are always the most precious resource you have – unfortunately, it is not till they’re gone that you truly know their value.

Whenever I work with a young couple with a substantial estate, like a farm, I start with the basic question.

If the farming man spouse should die, will the remaining woman farmer continue to farm? This is a simple question, but you would not believe the myriad of answers I get to this question. I might hear “Yes, I can continue as is” or “Yes, I can continue but I would need help” to “No, I would not continue to live on the farm” as well as about 20 other answers.

This answer forms the basis of any wills any young couple needs to answer yet have never asked themselves prior to our meeting.

Based on this answer, you can either continue as is, or you can continue knowing who is going to be on your team to help you, or, if no one will farm, what assets are to be liquidated and what will the tax – income and estate – be? These answers require a plan based on how much debt there is, what the assets held versus operating debt, what is a person left behind expected to do and at what time?