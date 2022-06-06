We’ll remember blizzards of April 2022 as ones to forget

Looking back at the mid and late April blizzards, I’ll remember them as ones to forget. Wow, where do you start? No matter how well prepared you were, they were beyond control, absolutely devastating.
The first three day and night storm included most everybody statewide. In our badlands, 20 miles northeast of Sentinel Butte we were hit with two feet of snow with some rain ahead of it and strong winds. We had cattle bunches packed in ash tree draws and canyons, bedded down on straw the best we could and had eight newborns in our shop in calf saver domes – calves that we picked up out of snow banks. We saved five, which two are now “bottle babies” as their mothers had given up on them after three days absent. Cattle sort of “get rummy” after several days and nights of non-stop blizzarding and withdraw into their own survival mode.
We got a few days of reprieve to locate dead calves starting to show up in snow banks when all hell broke loose again. On April 22-24, another one hit us western North Dakotans and eastern Montanans.
People are also reading…
Our son, Lusk, does two-year-old heifer checks at the barn corral system from his residence across the yard from JoAnn and me every two hours until 11 p.m. I hit the sack early and then take over at 1, 3 and 5 a.m. At 1 a.m. it was a beautiful, soft wind-free rain coming down but by 3 and 5 a.m., it was raining very hard accompanied by a vicious northwest wind and turned to very wet, heavy snow by daylight or what should have been daylight.
We live in a springy area on Wanagan Creek and are blessed with lots of native trees but continuing my dad’s work, we have also planted many ourselves. Every trip to the barn, day and night, I would wallow through deep snow with a long, light pole and knock snow and ice off many of our younger saplings that were bent over to the ground. We all cherish our trees and care for them religiously.
We still had about 25 head of heifers yet to calve and had them packed shoulder to shoulder in the barn at nights, only to come out for feed in the days. This storm totaled another 20 inches.
I had two bunches to get to, one just north of the house in a draw and the other about a mile down Wanagan. Lusk had his two herds a couple miles north in brush pockets on Roosevelt Creek. Then there were 60 head of replacement yearling heifers and 50 light weight stockers, plus the bull battery bunch, all to be found and fed every day. Had it not been for our high-wheeled, 4x4, center osculating bi-directional loader tractor, we would have been helpless. It gained our full respect as a “snow eating monster.”
As expected, our electric power went out from the ice, wet snow and high winds. Not just our rural co-ops but also MDU serving the urban residents in most of all eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Our neighbors to the north as far as the Canadian border got hit the hardest with massive destruction of broken poles.
We have long had a large propane-driven standby unit to serve both the residence, barn and shop, but troubles can show up there too. Our 500-gallon tank to serve it ran empty at 1 a.m., so Lusk and his son, Landry, had to refill a 100-pound portable bottle from his house tank and pack it across the yard to keep things going. Then an oil line leak developed on the unit, so Lusk was forced to splice and patch that. He constantly amazes me of his constitution and resolve in trying times and situations.
As storm number two broke the morning of April 25, it was JoAnn and my 52nd wedding anniversary. I was greeted with two dead cows and a third on her way out. Two four-day-old calves lay drowned in six inches of water and slop alongside some heavy buck brush. There would be more – ours and Lusk’s both.
This storm was much worse than the first one for us. We were never able to get to calves in time to save them, plus the aftermath of mud and slop continued to add problems with the cattle already played out and tired from the first storm.
Following one of our worst droughts and hot, windy summers, many producers went to extra expense and troubles to ship their herds out to “feed source areas,” hiring others to feed and care for them all winter as far as states away, only to haul them back home in time for the April blizzards. Others, including us, found poor quality CRP hay and grain straw, hauling it from hundreds of miles. Cattle were under extreme stress for nearly a year before the storms hit.
As most everybody else did, we gave it our all – 24 hours around the clock. Now, for over a running month, we continue to repair destroyed fences from the massive, wet, heavy drifts.