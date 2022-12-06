Wealth breeds apathy; get estate planning done today

Dear Michael: We have talked about talking to someone about our estate planning for what seems like years now. We talked about it when we had small children, and it was put on the back burner. We talked about it when our eldest son came back from college and told us he wanted to farm with us as a lifetime occupation. We talked about it as we got close to retirement but, again, did not act. Now we are approaching our mid-70s but still don’t’ have a single thing down in writing. Is this normal for people? – Waiting In the Years.

Dear Waiting in the Years: It depends on what time frame you are referring to.

I can tell you back in the ’70s when I started in this business, about 80 percent of the young people had no will, but as they aged, eventually almost 80 percent of them had some type of will by the time they reached age 60.

In addition, almost 40 percent of the people in North Dakota had some type of long-term care coverage and virtually everyone had some type of health insurance and enough life insurance to bury themselves.

This was the remnants of a generation who heard John F. Kennedy say, “We don’t do these things because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

Our country cheered this sentiment, because they, themselves, had come from a time of hardship and persevered through this time. This generation had a direct connection to the Great Depression, having themselves, or their parents, gone through this era and learned from it.

But since the 1990s, we started to see farming and ranching as not just something you did as a lifestyle choice, but as a profitable business to own.

It is an odd thing, but when we as a people are faced with hard times and lack of funds to support ourselves, we spent more energy, time and money on making certain that what we have attained stays ours and/or stays with our family.

The past two decades have seen unprecedented growth in both value and income from farming and ranching.

However, for people who suddenly have wealth where there was none before, a common malady sets in – apathy. For some reason, success seems to breed apathy.

The previous generation didn’t have anything until late in their lives. Yet, they somehow found money to do their estate planning, they bought medical and long-term care insurance and they planned for an uncertain future.

As current values rose, however, farmers have become apathetic. Many is the time someone has said, “I know I should plan for that, but I have enough money set aside if I run into estate taxes – if I have to provide for non-farm heirs – if we need long-term care – etc. If things get bad, I have enough money in the bank to survive anything!”

The reality is that as the values have risen, so go the problems.

You might think you have enough money for long-term care, but at $160,000/year average costs, what happens if both the husband and wife spend time needing care? There is a 70 percent chance of this and rising! What happens if you spend all your money on care and lose the non-farming children’s inheritance? Are they going to forgive you? What happens if they lower the estate tax threshold in 2025?

It is easy to become apathetic when things have gone well for a time. But it always seems like good times are always followed by bad times and vice versa. Good times or bad times – neither one lasts.

For those people who are taking advantage of their current health, their income, and savings, and put aside a portion of these earnings or savings to solve future problems, they will be okay. They will still have more than enough money to enjoy their lives

For those who do not, if they lose a lifetime’s work, who can they blame except for themselves? Get your plans done today.