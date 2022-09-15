Weight gained during pandemic must be dealt with

COVID has been hard on all three of my daughters’ bathroom scales. I guess they had been lamenting about their weight gains to each other and had formed a competition to see who could become healthier over the next three months. They sent each other pictures of the number on their bathroom scales as proof of their starting points.

When I heard about the competition, I thanked the organizer for not inviting me to participate. As with so many things, I was misunderstood. She thought that my comment meant that I wanted to participate, but for once I was really being honest and sincere. I did not want to make public my obscene weight gain which I have been trying to blame on my COVID shots. I have desperately wanted to believe that the COVID vaccination serums were really an expandable polyurethane that once they hit body temperature, caused an expansion of the waist and upper arms similar to helium balloons. I haven’t read any literature that says this is not true.

Within a day of my comment, I got three text messages from all three daughters with pictures of their bathroom scales and their current weight showing.

“That’s nice,” I responded. “Thank you for sharing. I’ll keep this in mind when I replace furniture.”

“C’mon ... one encouraged. You have to send a picture too. We have three months and we each kick in $10 that goes to the winner who loses the most percentage of weight.”

I couldn’t argue with their reasoning. If we ate less, we would save more money and could cough up the $10 pretty easily. That’s less than six candy bars. Why, I could save that much in two days if I stopped eating candy bars.

I struggled for a couple of days with deciding whether to participate in this adventure or not. I would rather they had invited me along for lunch or to go shopping or even to travel somewhere. But then I reasoned, if I don’t participate in what I am invited to this time, they might not include me in something fun next time.

So one morning, when I thought my chances at less shame were better, I stepped on the scale and nearly passed out from the shock. I was 50 pounds more than I was at nine months pregnant. How could that be?

With my shaking hands, I snapped a picture of the bathroom dial with my phone. It wasn’t easy leaning over my belly to see the numbers even though they were backlit.

I didn’t send the picture immediately. I sent a text message first, to prepare them for what was to come. I wanted to make sure that they weren’t in a place like a church, at a funeral or a meeting with their boss, so that they wouldn’t exclaim out loud and be embarrassed.

Then I told them that maybe I had too many clothes on when I took this picture or maybe the number of pounds is actually a reaction to my COVID vaccines.

One responded, “Just send the picture already.”

“Don’t we all have to sign secrecy vows or something?” I asked.

“Just send the picture and start saving your $10.”

Another piped in with, “Keep eating ... just healthy stuff though, and exercise.”

They must not realize that at my age, food is one of the only things left to look forward to.

“Keep in mind that I’m short,” I cautioned. I didn’t know how that would figure into an advantage for my weight loss, but I was willing to look for any special consideration I could find.

“It has nothing to do with height,” I was assured. “It is a percentage of weight loss.”

“I’ll need help with the math,” I threw out in a text message, but there was no response.

And so now the competition has begun, and I am in it, but not necessarily to win it. I am hoping I can get back down to the delicate weight I was when I was 9 months pregnant and about to give birth to an eight pound baby girl.

Ahh ... those were the days of being svelte and light of foot.