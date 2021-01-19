What high-fashion items are lying in wait in your closet?

The television advertisement said that I could make a fortune just by selling the clothes from my closet.
“I saved enough for my wedding!” one exuberant young lady announced.
Another said, “I sold enough to pay for my family’s vacation!”
I ran to my closet door and flung it open. What had before just been some polyester pull up pants with snags and pilling now screamed wealth and luxury! I just had to upload pictures to the Poshmark website and I would be rolling in the dough.
Admittedly I was skeptical at first. Could a flannel shirt with washed tissue crumbs in the pocket and missing buttons really be someone else’s treasure? Could that crocheted string handbag lined with a bandana be coveted by a fashionista? The world may have suddenly become my oyster. And my closet, the pearl inside.
And don’t get me started on my shoes. A treasure trove if there ever was one. I have tennis shoes with dirt in the grooves from the flood of ’97! Not only are they “retro” but also of archeology value! I have sandals that might have been made at the time of Moses and high heels from when women still wore pantyhose. You can’t get much more vintage than that.
I decided to visit the website to learn more. While I didn’t anticipate needing to save for another wedding, nor was there a likelihood of a vacation in my future, maybe there was a chance that someone was yearning for a pink gingham shirt-waist dress that I haven’t been able to wear since 1990.
The website was pretty classy. It said it was “a fun and simple way to buy and sell fashion.” I like fun. I like fashion. I am simple.
All you have to do, it seems, is take a picture of your clothing item with your phone and upload the picture to the website. I was afraid, at first, that I might have a little trouble getting an entire pantsuit in one picture because of its size, but figured that if I stand back far enough, it’s possible.
The website said that you can buy or market your personal style. That got me to thinking, “What is my personal style?” Could my “too-short pants” be considered high fashion? Could my work jeans and barnyard boots be considered “industrial chic”? Could my polyester one-piece jumpsuit from the ’80s be considered “retro”? My mind ran wild with the possibilities in my closet.
The website offers authentication of high-end items by experts. These well-versed folks can guarantee that the designer of your item is real and not some knock-off. I don’t know if they will be able to read the “K-Mart” labels on my sweaters from the picture, but you can’t get that brand anymore. I hope both the buyers and the authenticators realize that. Works of art are more valuable after the artist is dead, right? That’s probably true of store brands too.
I have a winter coat that perhaps I could part with if some online shopper couldn’t live without it. I bought it when I was pregnant with our last child so that I would have room to zip it against the cold winter winds. I continued to wear it the winter following because I hadn’t lost my baby fat. I wore it after that for many years because I had grown my own fat. It doesn’t fit me now. The baby is 40 years old and maybe it is time to think about getting something else to wear this winter.
There are a few things I will have to do before I can start selling my style online. I’m going to have to learn to use the words “faux,” “Boho,” and “Bohemian” correctly in connection to my clothing and I’ll also have to use some fancy words to describe the color of things, like “sage,” “gunmetal,” “fog dust” and “marbled.” It will be worth the work, though, as I’ll be learning new vocabulary and making money hand over fist.
As you can tell, I’m kind of excited about sharing my fashion style with the world. After all, my clothing and shoes are packed so tight in the closet that my skirts have permanent pleats in them and my shirts all have those hanger knobs on the shoulders.
It wouldn’t hurt me to share my closet with others who have similar good taste.