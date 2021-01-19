What high-fashion items are lying in wait in your closet?

The television advertisement said that I could make a fortune just by selling the clothes from my closet.

“I saved enough for my wedding!” one exuberant young lady announced.

Another said, “I sold enough to pay for my family’s vacation!”

I ran to my closet door and flung it open. What had before just been some polyester pull up pants with snags and pilling now screamed wealth and luxury! I just had to upload pictures to the Poshmark website and I would be rolling in the dough.

Admittedly I was skeptical at first. Could a flannel shirt with washed tissue crumbs in the pocket and missing buttons really be someone else’s treasure? Could that crocheted string handbag lined with a bandana be coveted by a fashionista? The world may have suddenly become my oyster. And my closet, the pearl inside.

And don’t get me started on my shoes. A treasure trove if there ever was one. I have tennis shoes with dirt in the grooves from the flood of ’97! Not only are they “retro” but also of archeology value! I have sandals that might have been made at the time of Moses and high heels from when women still wore pantyhose. You can’t get much more vintage than that.

I decided to visit the website to learn more. While I didn’t anticipate needing to save for another wedding, nor was there a likelihood of a vacation in my future, maybe there was a chance that someone was yearning for a pink gingham shirt-waist dress that I haven’t been able to wear since 1990.

The website was pretty classy. It said it was “a fun and simple way to buy and sell fashion.” I like fun. I like fashion. I am simple.