What if our bodies had undiscovered tricks like our smartphones?

I had a frightening thought the other day. What if our bodies and minds have tricks to them that we haven’t discovered, like our smartphones seem to have?

It took me a year after my first smartphone purchase to discover how to use the timer on the camera. A year after that, I learned how to put my phone on speaker. I eventually even learned how to take screen shots and do a voice-to-text procedure. According to my grandchildren, I only know the bare minimum of what my smartphone can do. I suspect I’m not alone in that.

But then one day, as I was fumbling through another application, the amazing similarities between the unknowns of our cellphones and our bodies came to me. They can both do amazing things. But what if I don’t know how to use my body and mind to their full potential? (And obviously, I don’t). These are the kinds of questions that keep me up at night and perhaps they bother you too.

For example, what if our belly buttons, when pushed just right while raising our right arm at the same time, causes our waistlines to reduce? I’d want to know that app, wouldn’t you?

What if we could squeeze our eyes shut while we turned the top of our ears forward, and eliminate the need for glasses? I’d sure be willing to do that every morning before breakfast.

And wouldn’t all of us want to pull our chests up to pre-college levels? Maybe it is really as simple as turning around three times and hopping on our left foot every two weeks, but we just don’t know it.

I know people who would benefit from an innate calendar that would splash the date of their wife’s birthday before their eyes during the week before the birthday. And then, on the actual birthday, wouldn’t it be great if their legs would automatically take them to the nearest jewelry store without even thinking about it? Maybe there is something that is already in us that can do that and we don’t know how to tap into it. That’s just a shame. Think of the happiness that feature alone could bring.

There are certain human conditions that occur naturally for all of us if we live long enough. Arthritis is one of them. Wouldn’t it be nice if our bodies had an app that would clean that damage out of all of our joints every year? I would be willing to pay a little money for that one. Maybe we already have that hard-wired into our body and it is just difficult to find it – sort of like first finding the flashlight app on a smartphone.

What if our little fingers, turning in circles in our ear, could restore hearing? No. Wait. I’ve already tried that. It must be something else.

Another nice natural application to have in our bodies would be for our mind to have the ability to recall someone’s name when we need it. Maybe there is a place we can tap on our head that will open the appropriate file and thus save us a lot of embarrassment.

Maybe we really can run fast, jump over tall structures and solve the New York Times crossword puzzle with ease, if we only knew how to use all the apps in our bodies. Sometimes I’m scared I’m the only one who doesn’t know where to find them.

There are a few people I’ve met who seem to have access to more body apps than others, if such things exist. I think they are keeping the location and use of those body apps to themselves. I think I will follow them for a while to see if they do some strange maneuvers that I haven’t thought of as they use all their body and mind applications. If I discover their secrets, I’ll let you know.

Until then, I’ll just keep trying to learn all the tricks of my cellphone.

