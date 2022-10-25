What is happening to the Unified Estate Tax Credit?

Dear Michael: We have, what our attorney called, an “old-styled” will. It was set up when estate tax credits were low and we had to make sure that upon the first death, all the property we had would go into a trust for the surviving spouse – and therefore not get taxed again upon the second death. Our attorney has stated now with the surviving spouse not only receiving the entirety of the estate, but they would also receive any unused Unified Estate Tax Credit of the deceased spouse. Our attorney said we do not need that “old style” will anymore because of the increase in Unified Estate Tax Credit and the fact the surviving spouse inherits the decedent spouse’s Credit. – No Need ‘Old Style’

Dear No Need: In other words, if you die, your spouse inherits all your property and because you did not use any of your Unified Credit, they inherit that as well – making your estate tax Credit double the normal for single person. All true!

The interesting thing about estate taxes is this. When I came into the business, the Unified Estate Tax Credit equaled $329,000. On top of that, the spouse – if she was a female – had to prove material participation in the farming operation or she was required to pay inheritance taxes.

We used to run around and take photos of the wife sitting on the tractor, driving the combine, etc., to prove to IRS she was a partner in the operation and owned 50 percent of the farm business and she should not pay taxes on the entirety. Talk about the Dark Ages!

Then we moved into the step up of the Credit over 10 years, the Unified Credit went from $300,000 for two years, $400,000 for two years, $600,000 for two years and $800,000 for two years and finally a $1 million. Every two years people had to adjust their estates to compensate.

The Unified Credit, in 2007, raised to $5 million (double for married people) and it had a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) so it would go up with inflation. This amount was increased by Congress in 2016. Now the Unified Credit was raised to $12 million or $24 million per couple.

The one solitary thing I remember about every single increase in the Unified Credit was everyone saying “Oh, gosh, I will never be worth ($1 million – 2009) ($10 million – 2016) ($22 million – now)!”

And yet, within five to 10 years of this increase – substantial increases one might add – everyone started complaining they are beginning to get worried about estate taxes again.

It has been eight years since the last increase when everyone said “No way will I be worth that much” to now 20 percent of my phone calls involve someone worried about exceeding this Unified Credit amount – which is exactly what has happened every time they raised this Credit.

What is causing this? Monetarily, our country has continually depressed the value of the dollar through economic strategies. The same as other countries where you walk in with thousands in currency to buy a loaf of bread, the USA is now following the same track. If we spend $100 in a grocery store, it is good for four days of food – maybe. Our parents did not spend that much in a month. Now our land is worth millions but still will not support a family.

In any case, your old will had a fail safe in it that in the event your estate would exceed the Unified Credit upon your spouse’s death, you could elect to take the assets or disclaim the assets. It is an option at the time of your spouse’s death and what else in the world is there that gives you a future option to take or not take?

In today’s world, if I can put assets aside into trust – take all the income from those assets until I die – and those assets can never be estate taxed again, I am going to put them there no matter what the Unified Credit is at the time. Every time we feel like we have hit a Unified Credit amount that we will never reach – inflation causes us to reach those limits within a decade.