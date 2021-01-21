What new changes can we expect in the future?

Dear Michael: We watched with shock and dismay about the events recently at the Capitol building, as it was being stormed with protestors. We understand that now that the Democrats won both of the run-offs in Georgia, the Democrats have control of the House and the Senate. What do you think all of this means for farm estate planning? – Going Forward

Dear Going Forward: It’s hard to believe our nation has become so divided over political allegiances. The last time we had this type of division in the United States was during the Civil War – which led to more American deaths than World War I and II and all other wars or conflicts combined. That’s staggering when you consider that we have killed more of each other than any foreign agent or country who meant to do us harm.

What was noticeable during Trump’s presidency is that he was a master at keeping the spotlight on himself, with almost daily reactions, firings, promises or threats. When the leader of your country is in a constant state of flux, it is difficult to think about your own personal situation, your own personal planning needed.

Believe it or not, the busiest time for estate planning was just prior to Obama becoming president, as the whole country was worried what a Democratic president would do. People scrambled to get estate planning finished to fall under Bush’s directives rather than be subject to Obama’s.

Under Trump, people believed in a sense of security that no matter what happened during the time he was president, it would be all right. Either that, or they were just so mesmerized by the constant motion at the top they forgot to look at themselves.