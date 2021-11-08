What’s in a name? Old Brooklyn Dodgers fans know

Even though my brothers and I grew up in the remote back country of the western North Dakota Badlands and still live there, doesn’t mean we aren’t avid sports fans and critics.
When it comes to baseball, most of North Dakotan’s are Minnesota “Twins” fans. That’s great, they’re considered to be our “home team.” But Ron Davidson, my trusted neighbor and friend and I go back to before they existed as the “Twins,” they were the original Washington “Senators.”
My brothers, Jim and Chuck were Milwaukee “Braves” fans of Eddie Mathews and Warren Spawn before the Twins came to be. Their early days Twin’s heroes were Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison and Zoilo “Zorro” Versalles, but Ron and I followed Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and Clem Labine as our heroes. Brad VanHorn of the next generation is one of the best Los Angeles “Dodgers” fans you’ll find anywhere.
Oh, there’s a scattering of other non-Twin fans around, such as the hard core “Yankee” fans with a lot of history. Some of their original names were “The Highlanders,” the “Invaders” and the “Porch Climbers” before they became the New York “Yankees.”
Our “Dodgers” also had many prename monikers. Charles Ebbets founded the team in 1884 as the “Brooklyns.” In 1900 they were called the “Superbas.” In 1912 at Flatbush, he built Ebbets Field and they were called the “Robins” in honor of their manager, Wilbert Robinson. With their long history of inferiority to the Yankees, they were dubbed the “Bridegrooms” and “Dem Bums.”
The Dodgers sobriquet came out of the land locked Ebbets Field’s shortage of parking, so fans were railed in by trolley cars. As they unboarded and walked to the stadium entrances, they had to dodge other incoming trolleys and so the “Trolley Dodgers,” later shortened to the “Dodgers” came to be.
After moving to Los Angeles in 1958 and the much later California “Angels,” now the Anaheim Angels, expansion team formed in the American League, the joke was, if you drive in Los Angeles freeway traffic, your either a dodger or you’ll become an angel.
Another early day team known as the “Plymouth Rocks” and the “Bean Eaters” eventually became the Boston “Red Sox.” The Cincinnati “Red Legs” were the first major league team to install lights for night games. The Chicago “Cubs” were the last.
In the 1990’s, JoAnn and I got to sit beside Maury Wills, the great Dodger base stealing champion of the 1960s, in the press box of Fargo’s Newman Field as guests of our good friend, Fargo’s Merrill Piepkorn who handles the public addresses chores for their minor league “Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks.” They’d fly in the retired Dodger shortstop to do commentary during the games.
In 2017, our son Lusk purchased tickets for me, my grandson Landry (Lusk’s son) and himself as we flew out to Los Angeles and had front row seats just down from third base to witness Clayton Kershaw pitch a two to one victory over the powerful Washington “Nationals,” who were the original Montreal “Expos.” They replaced the second Washington “Senators” expansion team that later became (correct me if I am wrong) the “Texas Rangers.”
If this is too much baseball history briefs, maybe I’ll do a column on Cassius Clay, who never legally filed papers to become Muhammad Ali, next. I have 30 books of autobiographies and biographies on the classy boxer.
In the late 1960s, I watched him train in the dingy, second story Fifth Street Gym in Miami Beach, Fla.