When all else fails, give up and buy a new machine

I’ve had a love/hate affair with garden tillers since I was born. The first one I had was like a small Volkswagen Beetle on wheels. It was well-used when I got it and had to be started by someone taller and stronger than me. I could not get effective leverage on the pull string even by climbing a small ladder for each yank. I always had to ask someone ... anyone ... for help. It was about that same time when the UPS man started to leave our packages at the end of the driveway.

Sometimes, when I put that massive tiller in gear, I ended up crossing the highway and two of the neighbor’s fields, while it dragged me behind it. For some reason, I could never let go when it went “rogue.” I left a trail with my body like a slug crossing a dirt road. It was humiliating when I had to get someone to walk it back home for me later in the day.

Eventually, I saved enough to buy a smaller, easier-to-handle tiller. I could pull back on it hard enough to stop it from cutting up nearby CRP land or making tine marks against the side of the barn. I could even start it myself on days that I’d had breakfast, a good night’s sleep and was a little bit angry at someone. During my second garden tiller reign, I had a passably good control over weeds and having become a little older, a passably good relationship with the chiropractor.

All too soon I became too wimpy for that garden tiller also. Maybe it had just become crankier as it aged. Things on it started to be difficult. It wasn’t as friendly as it had once been and neither was I. So it was with happy coincidence, I found that our local hardware store had a tiller nearly small enough to put into my purse.

“That’s not going to do the job,” I was warned when I brought home my little tiller. “You will be tilling for a long, long time.”

Secretly I had worried about that too. It was small and light weight. It might treat the dirt like a backscratcher made out of feathers. I was desperate though, as my age and physical condition could no longer handle a Volkswagen with handles or a cantankerous tiller that aged out of helpfulness. Besides, my garden had shrunk as the number of people in my household had shrunk.

The pocket tiller worked okay for a few years. Sure, I still had to pull the string and sometimes I forgot to brace my foot on it as I pulled and the entire tiller would come flying up above my head. Sometimes, after a hard rain, or when the weeds were higher than my waist, it refused to move forward and just tickled the grasshoppers and crickets a little bit.

In the last two summers, however, my pocket tiller has not wanted to start easily. Sometimes I pull and pull on the starter string and adjust the carburetor, but it doesn’t even harrumph. I have set my limit to 100 pulls and if it doesn’t start then, I pick my tongue up off the dandelions and go into the house for a nap. My husband can no longer help me with my micro-farming equipment and I have a grandson who is willing to come over to pull the starter cord for me, but it is hard for him to be taken out of the field and the school is somewhat uncooperative when I want to get him out of class.

So over the course of 50 years of gardening and three different tillers, I have once more made a decision to approach my garden differently. Today I ordered a small electric tiller. I’m not sure exactly how I’m going to get the electricity to the garden and I have visions of getting the electrical cord wrapped up in the tines, but I hope to never pull a starter cord again.

If this electric tiller doesn’t work well, I’ll have to train the deer, rabbits, and wild turkeys to eat only the weeds between the rows.