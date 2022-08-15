When Mother Nature throws a temper tantrum, look out!

Last month, in the dark of night on July 10 in western North Dakota, Mother Nature threw a temper tantrum that was once in a lifetime ... hopefully. Golden Valley and Billings counties had areas of massive damage that I’ve been made aware of and I’m sure there are many others that I’m not.
There are reports of large machine quonsets, collapsed down on semis, tractors and machinery. Trees most everybody grew up with went down by the hundreds. Our Wanagan Creek ranch in the badlands, some 20 miles northeast of Sentinel Butte, was in her heart beat. JoAnn and I stood at our living room door catching glimpses through the dark of night and driving rain, aided by continuous lightening as the roof lifted off our large log built, three-bay shop a few dozen feet away.
It sounded like a freight train coming down the creek. Plywood, insulation and sheet metal still hang in tree tops – of the ones left standing. One of our big shade trees twisted out of the ground and lodged under our entry way canopy, blocking both egress and ingress of our front door. Rushing flood waters surrounded our house coming within a foot of over taking the high berm earth filling protecting the basement from just that sort of thing – a first time ever.
Our son Lusk, and his family watched the same proceedings from their residence across the yard, just on the opposite side of the big log shop. An 84-foot long quonset was also in its line of fire, collapsing down onto two vintage 1948 and 1950 restored tractors, a 1976 AMC “Pacer” and Lusk’s pontoon.
Our haying equipment was luckily out in the hay fields. This narrow line of devastation bypassed a line of six calf sheds, barns, machine sheds and a second log garage. An empty five-gallon hydraulic oil pail sat undisturbed out in front of the machine shed. Trees less than a quarter mile across the creek gorge to the south went undisturbed while dozens of our beautiful, giant assortment of trees around our yard were uprooted. Lusk had to “plow a trail” through downed trees with his skid steer grapple fork to get out of the yard.
Winds were reported at 85 to 120 miles per hour. If this was a straight line wind it definitely had a few hard twisted knots in it. Debris didn’t blow eastward with the storm as other areas reported, rather was scattered mostly to the north as well as northwest, back into the oncoming winds.
On Lusk’s ranching operation three miles to our north at his working corrals, a large “L” shaped open shed was totally decimated with half of the long, heavy roof laid out flat on the ground several hundred feet back into the storm. A mile to the east, a large empty oil field holding tank left its location traveling northeast to finally lay on top of a pasture division fence, allowing dozens of cattle into a reserved winter grass pasture. Dozens of main creek fence crossings were obliterated with flood waters.
It’s well known that our National Weather Service meteorologists have a long history of being “stingy” on confirming tornadoes in our violent storms, but common sense tells no lies. But here are a couple of events that defy common sense and reality.
Our log hunting lodge sets out on a point overlooking a heavily treed canyon. Two, 500-gallon propane tanks sit side by side, paralleling the east bound winds on a flat just above the lodge. The lodge itself had very minor damage, but one propane tank “grew wings” and lit several hundred feet down the canyon. There was absolutely no evidence of it sliding, bouncing or rolling. Its original perch was unmarked, the entire line of travel void of any surface contact as it lay clean and unmarked with no crater of impact on its landing. Its mate tank sat undisturbed on the original location. A straight line wind doesn’t handle objects that carefully.
But here’s the other one that is unexplainable. Less than a half mile east of the lodge runs a brand new, state of the art, four-wire fence down an open ridge for less than a quarter mile, separating our nearby saddle horse/calving pasture from the corner of our larger breeding pasture. The following morning five of our saddle horses had advanced to the fenced ridge top to console a sixth mate pacing the fence on the other side. As I opened the corner gate to let it back in to join its remuda, it was totally free of any wire cuts or even scratches or lameness. Driving the new fence revealed no broken, stretched or sagging wires or horse hair or blood. The breeding pasture sits straight north of the smaller horse pasture.
As a growing child, raised with my siblings and 40 head of horses, I could never relate to that big “Flying Red Horse” sign with its big flapping wings at the Mobile Gas Station, the few times we got to go to town. Over a half century later, I can now finally accept it.