My sister told me recently that she wants to do one of those DNA kits where you can find your ancestral origins.

“You remember family reunions don’t you?” I reminded her, “You know those big gatherings with an odd assortment of people and the huge risk of food poisoning?”

“Yes, “she said thoughtfully.

“Remember how, when we were young, we would look at our relatives and think we could actually see the evolution of mankind like those pictures in our science books? – the ones that showed caveman to Neanderthal to modern man?”

She indicated that she didn’t remember that. Maybe I had been swinging in the park alone the day that thought crossed my mind.

“Why would you want to spend so much money to find out what you already know? On our mother’s side, the ancestors have already been traced back to Priscilla Alden and the Mayflower. On our Father’s side, we can go back all the way to Al Capone and Biggy Johnson.”

“Don’t you want to find out what part of the world the majority of our ancestors came from?” she persisted, “We know some are from Germany and England. But what about our maternal grandfather? Where did his family originate?” my younger sister asked, her face full of innocence and wonder.

“Where are gypsies from?” I asked her with sincerity. “Grandpa roamed around a lot and he found free meals at every funeral and wedding in a tri-state area. I think he might have been part gypsy.”

“We should both do it!” my sister exclaimed, ignoring my comment

“We might find out something we don’t want to know,” I cautioned.

“Like what?”

“Like maybe we aren’t full sisters? Maybe we really didn’t all sit around as a family every Sunday night and watch ‘Father Knows Best’ after all. Maybe one of us got our start along with a purchase of vanilla from the Watkin’s salesman.”

“Don’t be ridiculous.”

“Or maybe we’ll find out that we have other siblings out there in the world. Then we would have to buy more Christmas gifts and complain about how more nieces and nephews were raised or ... maybe even get hit up for short-term loans.”

My mind was racing now. The possibilities for problems from newly revealed family members were endless.

“I’ve even heard about how criminals are tracked down through these DNA ancestry sites because they have found the genetics that closely match evidence left at a crime scene. Wouldn’t it be awful to find out that a relative was a serial killer?”

“You watch too much television,” my sister observed.

“Well, I for one, don’t want men in suits and sunglasses knocking on my door in the middle of the night asking me the whereabouts of Cousin Louie.”

We both silently lingered on our thoughts. My sister, I suspect, thinking about the excitement of finding we are part French and have cousins just waiting to meet us with open arms under the Eiffel Tower. Me, imagining that deep in the bowels of Leavenworth Prison, waits a tattooed maniac eager to connect with long lost family so he has money to buy cigarettes.

I break the silence and thoughts about reunions on prison grounds to add, “And maybe those ancestry places aren’t even legitimate. Doesn’t it seem odd to you that police detectives always have to wait to get DNA results because there is a backlog waiting to be processed and yet, here we are, ordinary people with some extra time on our hands and a little curiosity, and we can get our DNA tracked faster than you can say “Who’s your daddy?”

As my sister left, I suspected she will continue to consider getting an ancestry kit and submitting it for information on our ancestors.

“It was nice having you as family all these years!” I call after her retreating form, worried that what she might find could threaten our relationship in some way.

Then, as an added thought, I added, “If you find we are related to royalty and they’ve been searching for descendants to give some royal jewels, give me a call, okay?”