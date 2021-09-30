Who needs GPS and Google Maps when you have instinct?

This experience is embarrassing and I probably shouldn’t tell about it, but perhaps someone out there can relate and will feel better knowing that they aren’t alone.

It all started when I was invited to a friend’s house for lunch. She had recently moved about 12 miles away. I offered to pick up the other two guests on my way there. No use taking three cars when one will do, right? Perhaps we shouldn’t have worried so much about the number of cars as we should have worried about the driver.

Anyway, I started out with confidence even though I had never brought a meal to a field near her new house nor have I helped move equipment within miles of it. I always proudly proclaim that I drive by instinct, not by map or verbal or written directions and can “feel” where I am supposed to go. If that tree on the mile line seems familiar, I will turn there. If a grain bin with a certain rust pattern seems to be a landmark, I use it to judge my direction. GPS and Google Maps are too distracting to me as I drive and they tend to be misread. I trust my instincts more. At least I did.

The three of us were bumping along and chatting. We had left the county road and meandered along a well-maintained gravel road. After a few miles, the road seemed to narrow a bit and the gravel thinned out until there was just a few rocks per square yard of dirt. Suddenly there were weeds in between the tire tracks. I checked my odometer. We should have come to my friend’s house by now, but nothing looked familiar to any of us. When we saw a sign that we were entering another county, I became suspicious.