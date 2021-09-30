Who needs GPS and Google Maps when you have instinct?

This experience is embarrassing and I probably shouldn’t tell about it, but perhaps someone out there can relate and will feel better knowing that they aren’t alone.
It all started when I was invited to a friend’s house for lunch. She had recently moved about 12 miles away. I offered to pick up the other two guests on my way there. No use taking three cars when one will do, right? Perhaps we shouldn’t have worried so much about the number of cars as we should have worried about the driver.
Anyway, I started out with confidence even though I had never brought a meal to a field near her new house nor have I helped move equipment within miles of it. I always proudly proclaim that I drive by instinct, not by map or verbal or written directions and can “feel” where I am supposed to go. If that tree on the mile line seems familiar, I will turn there. If a grain bin with a certain rust pattern seems to be a landmark, I use it to judge my direction. GPS and Google Maps are too distracting to me as I drive and they tend to be misread. I trust my instincts more. At least I did.
The three of us were bumping along and chatting. We had left the county road and meandered along a well-maintained gravel road. After a few miles, the road seemed to narrow a bit and the gravel thinned out until there was just a few rocks per square yard of dirt. Suddenly there were weeds in between the tire tracks. I checked my odometer. We should have come to my friend’s house by now, but nothing looked familiar to any of us. When we saw a sign that we were entering another county, I became suspicious.
“Oh!” I proclaimed. “I think I must have turned off the pavement a mile too soon. I’ll just cut across here and we will find her house.”
I turned to my left to take a minimally-traveled road. I figured it wasn’t any problem because there had been no rain for so long that we wouldn’t get stuck.
“We’ll just sneak across here for a mile.”
My passengers are trusting women. There were no complaints. No questions. They mildly observed the countryside that they had never seen before. I’m certain they could feel the scraping of the pigweed under their seats and it was only later that I noticed the grip marks on the dashboard and door handles.
And then my luck took another bad turn. The road didn’t go in a straight line. It curved to the left and sent us in the direction we had come but not to the road we had come on. The road got narrower and there was suddenly mountains in front of us. We had stumbled upon a gravel pit and the only way ahead was a spiral path to the bottom.
No copper mines ever looked larger or deeper or more dangerous. I began to slowly back up as there was nowhere to turn around. I didn’t know that my head could still crank around like that. When we got to a grassier area, I still didn’t dare turn the car around because it looked like there was abandoned equipment and Bigfoot’s family hiding in the tall weeds and grass.
By now we were 20 minutes late for lunch. My front seat passenger tactfully called the hostess and told her of our dilemma. She was advised to get us back to the pavement and then the hostess would verbally guide us to where we were to go in the first place.
The rest of the trip was pretty quiet. Perhaps fear had gripped us a little. Maybe no one dared open their mouths because the dust from our adventure was hanging so thick inside the car that we could taste it without speaking.
When we arrived at our destination, the hostess was outside with a makeshift flag that she waved to guide us into the driveway as if she worked for a major airlines and we were just landing after a terrifying flight.
I may not be able to rely on my instincts while driving anymore, but the way I hit that lunch, I know my eating instinct is still very much intact.