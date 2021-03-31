Why is it so hard to remember I’m on a diet?

I forgot to diet today. I do that quite often – forget to give up the things that make my upper arms and thighs quiver. My good intentions are in the forefront of my mind when I go to bed at night. I’m determined to eat healthier and consume fewer calories. But then in the morning I find a caramel roll and a Hershey bar while I am half asleep and think, “I guess I’ll start tomorrow instead.” I’m not sure when my New Year’s resolution to “exercise” turned into “extra fries.”

Sometimes I will get half way into a bag of sour cream and onion ripple potato chips without even thinking. The television program is good. The car ride soothing. The book I’m reading is a real heart stopper. But then something will make me pause, look at my greasy, salty fingers and say, “I wonder what the calorie count of these are?” I say this only after I remember that I was going to diet. Then, looking at the nutrition facts on the bag I find that it is about 150 calories/per serving.

“That’s not so bad,” I think to myself. “I’ll burn that off if I vacuum the living room.”

I reach into the now nearly empty bag and notice that a serving size is about four chips. The party-sized bag contains about 29 servings. I’ve just eaten enough to feed a buffet of guests. I then realize that I may need to vacuum a shopping mall while moving at 10 miles per hour.

I’m not sure why, but something blocks my brain when I’m in the munching mood. The sweeter the better. The saltier the better. The more saturated fats, the better. Why can’t healthy food taste as good as an unhealthy food? I have yet to meet the person who prefers a celery stick to chocolate, caramels or a bowl of ice cream. If such people do actually exist, they are probably isolated in a sanitarium somewhere for their own protection. After all, how long could you live on just celery sticks? It is good if those rare, endangered people have other people looking after them if they are unable to look after themselves.