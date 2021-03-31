Why is it so hard to remember I’m on a diet?

I forgot to diet today. I do that quite often – forget to give up the things that make my upper arms and thighs quiver. My good intentions are in the forefront of my mind when I go to bed at night. I’m determined to eat healthier and consume fewer calories. But then in the morning I find a caramel roll and a Hershey bar while I am half asleep and think, “I guess I’ll start tomorrow instead.” I’m not sure when my New Year’s resolution to “exercise” turned into “extra fries.”
Sometimes I will get half way into a bag of sour cream and onion ripple potato chips without even thinking. The television program is good. The car ride soothing. The book I’m reading is a real heart stopper. But then something will make me pause, look at my greasy, salty fingers and say, “I wonder what the calorie count of these are?” I say this only after I remember that I was going to diet. Then, looking at the nutrition facts on the bag I find that it is about 150 calories/per serving.
“That’s not so bad,” I think to myself. “I’ll burn that off if I vacuum the living room.”
I reach into the now nearly empty bag and notice that a serving size is about four chips. The party-sized bag contains about 29 servings. I’ve just eaten enough to feed a buffet of guests. I then realize that I may need to vacuum a shopping mall while moving at 10 miles per hour.
I’m not sure why, but something blocks my brain when I’m in the munching mood. The sweeter the better. The saltier the better. The more saturated fats, the better. Why can’t healthy food taste as good as an unhealthy food? I have yet to meet the person who prefers a celery stick to chocolate, caramels or a bowl of ice cream. If such people do actually exist, they are probably isolated in a sanitarium somewhere for their own protection. After all, how long could you live on just celery sticks? It is good if those rare, endangered people have other people looking after them if they are unable to look after themselves.
I can’t be blamed for forgetting to diet. I didn’t start my life needing to do that. As a baby I was born early and resembled a dried red pepper. When I was in middle school, I was so thin that I was made fun of for my bony knees and scrawny physique. When I was in high school, I had a 19-inch waist and the appetite of a garbage disposal. When I was in college, I could consume anything my date was willing to pay for and I still had trouble reaching 100 pounds. When our children were born, my metabolism was still that of a hummingbird and the doctor gave me vitamin shots in hopes of giving me an extra layer of protection to make it through the long winters.
But now, I open a package of Double Stuffed Oreos and sniff the aroma and bang, I go up a clothing size. A Dairy Queen Blizzard? Just holding the cup makes my fingers expand into sausages. I once sat on a bag of potato chips and .... Well, you can probably figure out what that did.
So it is not a surprise that I forget to diet. I wasn’t raised that way. As a child, fighting for scraps around a table of seven instills in you the instinct to eat while you can and what you can. I learned that if good fortune smiles on you in the form of jelly beans, you pop that good fortune into your mouth as fast as possible. If a squeeze of chocolate syrup on ice cream is good, a cupful is even better. I can’t be blamed for continuing the traditions of my youth, can I?
And then there is my memory. It sometimes slips now and then about the things I should and shouldn’t do. Some people might say it is just a convenient memory, but what I have found is that the caffeine in a soda and chocolate, if you eat enough of it, can be very helpful with memory recall. A piece of cake and a bowl of ice cream is very helpful too – it seems to get the blood flowing faster and more regularly.
Why, I might even go as far as to say that not being on a diet helps me to remember that I should be on a diet.
I believe that is what is called a conundrum.
Dr. Rosmann lives on a family farm near Harlan, Iowa. He is a psychologist who has directed behavioral health programs in response to disasters of all types, Contact him at mike@agbehavioralhealth.com.