Why it’s hard to get motivated about estate planning

Dear Michael: We do not know when we should be doing our estate planning. We seem to talk about it every winter, but then spring comes and, again, we never get it done. Our parents were particularly good about doing their planning but for us, we just do not seem to get around to it. Is there any reason estate planning is any tougher than it used to be? – Waiting On a Reason
Dear Waiting On a Reason: To be honest, many people during the ’80s and ’90s were concerned about estate taxes being an issue. If they did not have the proper will or estate plan, and they had an average estate, they could have an estate that owed estate taxes upon their deaths. Many people were, of course, concerned with this and that was one of the most motivating reasons, for especially men, to do their estate planning.
In addition, during this time, there was an estate planning seminar somewhere in North Dakota every weekday. These seminars were not only a chance to learn more about what they should be doing with their estate plan, but they were also a chance to socialize with all the neighbors. Everyone was keen on getting information so everyone who did not have anything else going on attended. No one wanted to hear second hand what occurred.
Today’s farmers and spouses are a different breed than their parents. Most of them have abandoned the social aspect of farming as competition for land and resources amongst them has increased dramatically. Many people used to list their neighbors as guardians for their children or personal representatives in their will. These days, most people would choose anyone but their neighboring farmer to fill in these capacities.
As this generation has come along, we have seen a shift in socializing across the nation. Groups like the Eagles, the K.C.’s, the Legion, and the Elks are not the gathering places they used to be.
Many of these organizations no longer have a building or gathering place because of lack of new membership. This generation does not believe in organizations or gatherings to socialize and learn about new aspects of daily farming life. With this goes the intra-industry social talk about what estate planning should involve and peer pressure to do the right thing by their children.
Today’s farmer reads the occasional magazine article about farm estate planning or if something pops up on their phone, they might peruse the article.
In addition, a lot of farm spouses who used to work side by side with their spouses on the farm are no longer as involved. Most of them work off the farm. With mechanization of farming, the number of hands needed to do the job of farming has lessened more. As this has occurred, spouses are much less likely to push their male counterpart to complete a will or estate plan – even though sadly they will be left with dealing with the consequences of no will.
During the ’80s, almost 70 percent of farmers did not have a valid will – or no will at all. As a non-scientific guess, that number has now likely climbed to around 85 percent or so. Few are motivated to do this.
However, the children of this group have become much less cohesive as they age out. Many farm generations of old still celebrated every holiday together. These days, most of these sibling families live out of state. This is the reason you need to worry about an estate plan and getting a will done.
These siblings, your children, have none of the old compassion of prior generations. They know the value of land and machinery and if they do not, they can Google it. That is going to lead to a lot of infighting about values and about who gets what. That will split up many more farms than estate taxes.
Secondly, people are so ill prepared for their own life’s happenstance. Unlike our parents, we have a new drug for whatever ails us. We will live well into our 80s and 90s. As one person put it, “It just takes a lot longer to die these days and the costs of late-term care is both skyrocketing and becoming more prevalent.”
Right now, the best plan will be one your children know about – so they can air their grievances with you – if they have any. And the best estate plan guarantees there will be an estate to worry about when you require care prior to death.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.