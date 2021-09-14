Will estate taxes, as we know them, be a thing of the past?

Dear Michael: We have read your last columns on what the new tax issues might be for everyone in the future. When do you think this will be and how do you think we should handle our estate where our son is farming but he is going to buy out his siblings share? Our farming son will receive the lion’s share, but the other children will own a significant portion of the farm. – Splitting Assets Fairly.

Dear Splitting Assets: How soon will some or all these rules become a reality?

Recently, a measure for approving the vote in late September was reached by a majority, not only for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but for the $3.2 trillion budget. This vote will take place on Sept. 27, 2021.

Surprisingly, this is less money than the U.S. spent on pandemic payouts over the last year plus.

However, the loudest holdouts are those who want to have another $3.5 trillion earmarked for healthcare, climate, and education. These “centrists,” as they are called, say they won’t vote for the bill until this second, larger, bill has been approved. Another group is stating they won’t vote for the bill until it is laid out how the provisions of each of these bills will be paid for.

Now, there was much ado about the initial $1.2 trillion bill, but during summer break, Congress did enough to gather the votes necessary to pass the bill on Sept. 27. Mark this date on your calendars because this is when the dominos will start falling. This is just the first one to tip.

Next, let’s look at your situation with your son having to buy out his non-farming siblings. Likely most of these plans were made during the time where you get a stepped-up basis at death. If that goes away, you’re going to have to rethink your plan.