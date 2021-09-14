Will estate taxes, as we know them, be a thing of the past?

Dear Michael: We have read your last columns on what the new tax issues might be for everyone in the future. When do you think this will be and how do you think we should handle our estate where our son is farming but he is going to buy out his siblings share? Our farming son will receive the lion’s share, but the other children will own a significant portion of the farm. – Splitting Assets Fairly.
Dear Splitting Assets: How soon will some or all these rules become a reality?
Recently, a measure for approving the vote in late September was reached by a majority, not only for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but for the $3.2 trillion budget. This vote will take place on Sept. 27, 2021.
Surprisingly, this is less money than the U.S. spent on pandemic payouts over the last year plus.
However, the loudest holdouts are those who want to have another $3.5 trillion earmarked for healthcare, climate, and education. These “centrists,” as they are called, say they won’t vote for the bill until this second, larger, bill has been approved. Another group is stating they won’t vote for the bill until it is laid out how the provisions of each of these bills will be paid for.
Now, there was much ado about the initial $1.2 trillion bill, but during summer break, Congress did enough to gather the votes necessary to pass the bill on Sept. 27. Mark this date on your calendars because this is when the dominos will start falling. This is just the first one to tip.
Next, let’s look at your situation with your son having to buy out his non-farming siblings. Likely most of these plans were made during the time where you get a stepped-up basis at death. If that goes away, you’re going to have to rethink your plan.
If it comes to pass – when it’s decided how all of this is going to be paid for – step-up basis may become a thing of the past. Now your children will inherit the land based on what you paid for it – not what it was worth at the time of your death.
Like gasoline tax, sales tax, etc. – who is going to bear the brunt of the taxes? The consumer. In your case, however, the consumer is not going to be your non-farming children – it’s going to be your farming child.
One thing about farmland, when something happens that is good, the value rockets right up. When something happens in farming that is bad, it goes up slower. If something catastrophic happens, land stays the same price for a while then goes up.
This new tax would fit under the “when something happens that is bad” category. These non-farming owners are going to get advice from their advisors telling them they will likely be in the 20 to 40 percent capital gain.
Perhaps this tax will likely start out as being divided between the farming heir and the non-farming heir until it finally becomes commonplace for the farming heir just to pay the full amount. Sooner or later, someone is going to say, “Look, you got millions of dollars in land, machinery, livestock, etc., and you can afford to pay this tax for me – or I’ll find someone who will.”
Farm families used to spend a lot of time with their planners finding ways to avoid paying estate taxes. Good news – there is likely not going to be any more estate taxes. Bad news is there is likely to be a plethora of new taxes on the passing of property from generation to generation.
Farm families now need to focus on income, instead of estate, tax implications of their plans for their children. They need to address sorts of things in their estate – including how to spend their qualified money (IRAs, etc.) before they die.
You may not like it but as a part of the population, farmers and ranchers have gained more net worth in the last 15 years than 90 percent of Americans. Unfortunately, there is not enough of you to sway votes one way or another, so no political party is all that worried about losing your vote. That bodes bad for farmers.
Get your estate plan tuned up for income and capital gains taxes. Estate taxes will soon be a thing of the past, but these other taxes will cause just as much or more loss to your estate. Set up a meeting with an estate planner today.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.