With calving here, it’s ‘mad cow’ season again

Well, it’s mad cow season again. Just about every year the news has to report a cow mauling or death of someone ear tagging or working with a new born calf. The highest risk folks are the ones of my era that are born without “retirement genes.” In most cases, the kids are grown and gone, building their own lives while ma and pa continue their year around ranching routine.
Bob Mullin grew up with my brothers and me. His dad was the principal of our Sentinel Butte High School, and then moved onto Strasburg, N.D., where Bob graduated. With his family then taking employment in Minnesota, Bob stayed in the west where he and my two brothers bonded again at Dickinson State. Bob spent many weekends out at our family ranch. He then followed his father’s profession and taught English, where he finally found permanent nesting with his very capable bride, Barb, on their ranch south of Bagley, Minn.
A few months ago my brothers and I and our families met Bob and Barb at Medora for a very pleasant reunion of the past. Mad cow stories evaporated the time. They’d reminisce of how they’d ear tag or treat a sick calf with a “killer cow” standing guard. Bob would operate the loader tractor with Barb in the bucket. He’d set it down low enough for her to grab the calf and throw it in the bucket as Bob would quickly raise it high above the mad cow bellering and ramming the tractor.
For several years we’d sell all our calves in the fall and buy back young stock cows for replacements. That worked okay until one year I got burned. A half dozen of them were wild as a March hare and extremely mean if cornered. On an evening pickup check run with JoAnn and the two dogs, I got the pickup between one of those “ridge runners” and her calf and wedged it against a new, five wire fence. JoAnn had the tag ready as I jumped out and neck locked the newborn between my knees.
But in all the ruckus the tag fell out of the tagger. As I grabbed for it, the calf got away and scurried under the fence. I shoulder rolled under and grabbed him again. By that time, “killer cow” mom had figured it out and barreled around the back of the pickup and blasted through the fence nonstop. I was just putting the squeeze on the pliers when she freight trained me. I was scrambling for the fence on my hands and knees when she turned around and mauled me a second time.
I’m thinking, “Where are the bull fighters?”
JoAnn asked me how bad I was hurt; I said, “I’m not, I’m just mad.”
Getting out of the pickup at the house a half hour later I grabbed my side. X-rays showed two cracked ribs.
Number 611 was another cow we inducted into the “Mad Cow Hall of Fame.” She wouldn’t only hunt you down at calving time like most cows; you had to watch her year around. We were always planning to get her over to Brad Brettin with his bucking bull program to raise rodeo bulls with her athletic quickness and desire, but never got it done.
Numbers 811 and 796 were as bad as you could get. They always had that dead eye, killer stare.
One spring we had a pen of 60-some two-year-old, first calf heifers. Lusk would check until midnight then I’d do the 2:30 and 5 a.m. routine. Those young ladies were the most tame, gentle bunch we had ever worked with in a lifetime. About halfway through the season, on my 2:30 check, I could hear that pleasant, soft motherly sound of a heifer encouraging her newborn to get up and nurse as I approached the pen.
It was pitch black. Spotting my flood light on them, she spun away from her calf and came straight at that blinding light with her head down and bawling. With my drag leg from a previous bull mauling – which is another story – I slowly backed out of there, keeping her confused with the light.
Neglecting to warn Lusk, he entered the pen to check and feed after daylight with the same mentality I had of how gentle they were. She confronted him to a stand off. He reached down, grabbed a small frozen lump and softly chucked it onto her nose to turn her back, as had worked many times before.
This time it back-fired; she let out a blood curdling beller and bolted at him. He spun his 6’2”-inch frame around and lit out for the over-sized big bale feeder he’d built during “shop” in high school. This was of heavy oil-well pipe some 16’ long and 8’ wide and tall enough to fit four 1400-pound hay bales.
With her blowing snot in his hind pockets, he’d grabbed a corner upright pipe and swung around the corner to get away from her, but on the straight-a-ways, she’d close the gap again. The marathon went on for two and a half rounds before he was able to hoist himself up to safety.
Number 023 didn’t make it past the cull last fall, so she got shipped after 11 years on the ranch. She kept the coyotes and trespassers away. If it would have been moonlight instead of very black that night years ago, she would have killed me.