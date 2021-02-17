By the time this column is printed, you will have only two days left before Valentine’s Day. If you haven’t taken care of business before now, you still have a small window of opportunity to make amends to all your loved ones for all of your wrong doings over the year.

Men, depending on where you live, you might still be able to get ahold of some diamonds. At a store. Don’t break into anyone’s house or anything. That just causes more problems than what you started with. Women like diamonds, though. Some say they don’t, but they are just trying to fight their weaknesses. If you get a woman a diamond, she has something shiny to look at even on days you might not be so shiny yourself.

Women like roses, too. Buying her the plastic or silk ones, just because they last a long time, doesn’t quite do the trick. The women I know would rather have one real rose than two dozen silk or four dozen plastic ones. If you have trouble remembering that, just think of “dust.” Women want the kind of roses they don’t have to dust. It doesn’t matter if the real rose dies in a short while. The memory of it lives on much longer than the actual flower.

Women like chocolate, also. There is something in our DNA that craves it. When we have a piece of chocolate, we are transported to a heavenly place where all is right with the world. That is why we hide chocolate in the pantry behind the baking soda and in the shoes in our closet. We stash it in the glove compartment of our cars and in the dresser drawers behind the socks. There are a few variant females who claim to not like chocolate, but I would be very wary of them. Something might not quite be right in their heads.