By the time this column is printed, you will have only two days left before Valentine’s Day. If you haven’t taken care of business before now, you still have a small window of opportunity to make amends to all your loved ones for all of your wrong doings over the year.
Men, depending on where you live, you might still be able to get ahold of some diamonds. At a store. Don’t break into anyone’s house or anything. That just causes more problems than what you started with. Women like diamonds, though. Some say they don’t, but they are just trying to fight their weaknesses. If you get a woman a diamond, she has something shiny to look at even on days you might not be so shiny yourself.
Women like roses, too. Buying her the plastic or silk ones, just because they last a long time, doesn’t quite do the trick. The women I know would rather have one real rose than two dozen silk or four dozen plastic ones. If you have trouble remembering that, just think of “dust.” Women want the kind of roses they don’t have to dust. It doesn’t matter if the real rose dies in a short while. The memory of it lives on much longer than the actual flower.
Women like chocolate, also. There is something in our DNA that craves it. When we have a piece of chocolate, we are transported to a heavenly place where all is right with the world. That is why we hide chocolate in the pantry behind the baking soda and in the shoes in our closet. We stash it in the glove compartment of our cars and in the dresser drawers behind the socks. There are a few variant females who claim to not like chocolate, but I would be very wary of them. Something might not quite be right in their heads.
You can make a homemade card. In fact, women for the most part really like them. Of course the card can’t just be the back of an invoice where you write “Happy Valentine’s Day,” but I suppose that is better than nothing.
On your card, write what you like about her and dig deep to find out what that really is. Maybe you can only come up with “you make a mean grilled steak” or “I appreciate that you wash my dirty coveralls without gagging,” but at least make sure you keep it personal. If you can put a little color on the card (yes, fold the piece of paper in half and then in half again so it becomes a reasonable facsimile of a card), that’s a nice touch. If you are feeling particularly creative, you could carve a half of a potato into a heart design and dip it in some food coloring and stamp the card too, but even I know I went too far with that suggestion.
Women, you are not exempt from remembering your loved ones with a token of affection either. You can sometimes get away with making heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast or if you really love the guy, an extended back-scratching session. I even knew one woman who bought some non-smelly lotion and gave her husband a foot massage for Valentine’s Day, despite his yellow toenails and the bunions on his feet. If I recall correctly, she had a short hospital stay after that, but I don’t think the two things were connected.
Men usually don’t seem to like presents for Valentine’s Day as much as women do. I’m not sure why that is. Maybe they are more likely to buy the things they need or want. Maybe they don’t want as many things. My experience with a variety of men is pretty limited, so maybe I’m talking out of my hat here. It seems that men appreciate affection more than women. Maybe for Valentine’s Day, women could dispense with the “to do” lists and give a genuine hug instead. Maybe bring your favorite guy a beer or a hot cup of coffee or a cold soda. Maybe hold his hand while you watch television. Maybe vacuum out his truck. I think anything out of the ordinary and that shows you care about him will suffice.
I’m not forgetting about those who do not currently have a significant other here, either. It doesn’t mean, just because you don’t have a spouse or a romantic interest at the moment, that you are off the hook for Valentine’s Day.
Pick at least one person who has special meaning to you – a parent, a neighbor, a friend and do something special for them. Clean the snow off their driveway. Pick up a treat at a local restaurant or Dairy Queen and deliver it with a “Happy Valentine’s Day” greeting. Bake and deliver something. Make a phone call.
After all, when you give love, you get love. And THAT is what Valentine’s Day is about – LOVE.
Now get busy – you only have two days left to prepare.