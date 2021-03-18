You can hear the silence of a house without power

It was an unprecedented cold spell. The house cracked with the bitterness of it. At 2 a.m. there was a gigantic thump that woke you from the kind of sleep only the innocent can have. The thump was followed by silence. A scary, otherworldly silence. The kind of silence that tells you that the furnace has quit. The kind of silence that lets you know that not one ohm of electricity is pulsing anywhere in the house. The silence that tells you that the power you take for granted each and every day has just thrown up its hands and run away.
What follows that quiet time is a panic as you try to remember if you have a flashlight in the nightstand by the bed. You wonder if you have good batteries nearby. You wonder if you used up that candle you got for Christmas.
You get out of bed and the floor already feels cold. You are certain that a cool breeze is wrapping around you like a haunting ghost. The silence is frightening. You clutch your cellphone to you like it is an umbilical cord and you are yet to be born.
“The power is out” you say to your spouse as you bump into each other in the dark and yelp out in fear at the collision.
“I wonder what the matter can be.” You ask each other even though you know that neither of you has an answer.
Then you argue about who is going to notify the power company and ponder on whether the neighbors are without power too as you search the night sky for a glow of any kind.
After a cellphone assurance that the power company is aware of the outage and they will restore it as soon as possible, you decide you need to crawl back under the blankets to preserve heat. Besides, there is nothing else to do. It is still dark outside and you can’t watch television. You can’t use your computer. You don’t dare use your phone too much because you can’t recharge it without electricity. You don’t dare grab a snack in the refrigerator because you might allow precious heat into the food or mistakenly grab something healthy.
“We sure depend on electricity for everything, don’t we?” you ponder out loud.
“Hmmm. Mmmm ....” is the sleepy reply.
“What did our ancestors do without it?” you again think aloud as your nose starts to get cold. “We are so spoiled,” You observe to no one who is willing to carry on a conversation in the wee hours of a night without electricity.
Your side of the bed begins to feel cold. Maybe it is your imagination because only about 20 minutes has passed since the power went out. Imagination or not, you scoot over to your spouse’s side of the bed and try to siphon off some heat unnoticed. It is then that you realize that you are warmer than he is.
“You know those men who have the stick-thin, super models wives or girlfriends that you have not-so-obviously, but definitely, envied in the past?”
“Hmmm?” you hear from the nearly sleeping man beside you.
“Just think. Tonight they are sleeping with a bag of pretzel sticks, but you ... you get to sleep next to a warm dumpling! Who is the lucky one now?”
Somewhere you hear a rumbling. You think it might be the furnace trying to start up again, but then you realize it is coming from under the blankets where someone is trying to suppress a chuckle.
“Yes!” you realize your suspicions have been confirmed – warm dumplings can be a source of happiness, even when the power goes out.