You can hear the silence of a house without power

It was an unprecedented cold spell. The house cracked with the bitterness of it. At 2 a.m. there was a gigantic thump that woke you from the kind of sleep only the innocent can have. The thump was followed by silence. A scary, otherworldly silence. The kind of silence that tells you that the furnace has quit. The kind of silence that lets you know that not one ohm of electricity is pulsing anywhere in the house. The silence that tells you that the power you take for granted each and every day has just thrown up its hands and run away.

What follows that quiet time is a panic as you try to remember if you have a flashlight in the nightstand by the bed. You wonder if you have good batteries nearby. You wonder if you used up that candle you got for Christmas.

You get out of bed and the floor already feels cold. You are certain that a cool breeze is wrapping around you like a haunting ghost. The silence is frightening. You clutch your cellphone to you like it is an umbilical cord and you are yet to be born.

“The power is out” you say to your spouse as you bump into each other in the dark and yelp out in fear at the collision.

“I wonder what the matter can be.” You ask each other even though you know that neither of you has an answer.

Then you argue about who is going to notify the power company and ponder on whether the neighbors are without power too as you search the night sky for a glow of any kind.

After a cellphone assurance that the power company is aware of the outage and they will restore it as soon as possible, you decide you need to crawl back under the blankets to preserve heat. Besides, there is nothing else to do. It is still dark outside and you can’t watch television. You can’t use your computer. You don’t dare use your phone too much because you can’t recharge it without electricity. You don’t dare grab a snack in the refrigerator because you might allow precious heat into the food or mistakenly grab something healthy.