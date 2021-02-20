2021 sunflower prices remain steady, strong

If one is simply looking at various commodity prices in recent weeks, then 2021 is getting off to a positive start for producers. It’s true for corn, soybeans, spring wheat, durum and cotton among others and it’s also true for sunflowers.

Commenting in the Feb. 16 National Sunflower Association newsletter, John Sandbakken, NSA executive director, noted that prices are in the $19-$20 range and have been steady there.

“Old crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were unchanged to up 10 cents. New crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were up 15-20 cents,” he said.

Looking at regional prices at the crush plants, as of Feb. 16, NuSun sunflower was listed at $20 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in February. That was 20 cents higher than the week before. At ADM in Enderlin, N.D., the price was 10 cents higher at $19.60 for delivery in February. The March delivery price at both crush plants was $20.05, which was 20 cents higher than the week prior.

Sandbakken also noted that 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower prices at West Fargo were listed at $20.35 cash and $20.05 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. NuSun new crop prices at Enderlin were listed at $20.45 cash and $19.95 with an AOG clause.

Looking at high-oleic sunflower prices, on Feb. 16, the price at West Fargo was posted at $20.20 per hundredweight for delivery in February and $20.25 for delivery. Both listings were 20 cents more than the week before. At Enderlin, high-oleic prices were posted at $19.70 for delivery in February, a 10 cent increase from the week prior. For March delivery of high-oleic sunflower at Enderlin, the price was listed at $20.15, an increase of 20 cents from the week prior.