2022 sunflower season comes to a close

The 2022 sunflower season came to an end this month as the year itself was coming to an end. And although prices in the first week of December finished lower than the last week in November, they remained higher than normal for this time of year.

Sunflower growers across the country were wrapping the 2022 harvest in late November and early December. As they were doing so, harvest remained mostly ahead of historical benchmarks as the season ends, according to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the Dec. 5 NSA newsletter.

“In the past week, nearby prices ended on the downside as sunflower prices followed the soy oil sell-off on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT),” he reported, explaining that after Ukraine released a significant amount of sunflower oil for export earlier in the week, soy oil prices on the CBoT slumped lower.

“Nearby NuSun ended $1.05-$1.75 lower with high-oleic down 55 cents to $1.50 per hundredweight. 2023 new crop was down 25 cents to unchanged for the week,” he said.

As of Dec. 5, at the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $24.40 per hundredweight (cwt) for delivery in December and $24.65 for delivery in January. Prices at Cargill in West Fargo were listed at $24 for December delivery of NuSun sunflower and $24.25 for delivery in January.

Also, 2023 new crop NuSun sunflower prices were posted at the crush plants with ADM offering $26.55 cash and $26.05 with an Act of God clause (AOG), and Cargill in West Fargo offering a cash contract of $26.25 cash.

High-oleic sunflower prices at ADM in Enderlin were listed at $25.90 for delivery in December and $26.15 for delivery in January. Cargill in West Fargo listed December delivery prices at $25.50 and January delivery prices at $25.75 for high-oleic sunflower.

High-oleic new crop contracts for 2023 were posted at $27.55 cash and $25.05 with an AOG at Enderlin, and $27.50 cash and $27 with an AOG clause at West Fargo.

“In spite of the losses this week, prices remain stronger than normal for this time of the year at the crush plants,” he stated. “With the 2022 U.S. harvest in the books, traders will increasingly look to South America for price signals in the coming months.”

Those signals will likely come in the form of record large soybean production that is anticipated in Brazil and Argentina this growing season.

“However, drought conditions are present in some areas and could affect production,” he said. “Given the potential of record-breaking South American soybean production, this bears watching as international trade would assume much of the impact and could affect new crop oilseed prices.

“Overall price direction will be determined by export demand news and South American oilseed production prospects in the near-term,” he added.

USDA was expected to release its supply and demand report the second week in December.

“Traders are anticipating that any significant changes to production, stocks, and usage will come in the January report,” he said.