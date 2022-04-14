Acreage report, Ukraine war pushes corn prices higher

Fewer intended acres for corn in the March 31 Planting Intentions Report, coupled with the impact of the ongoing war with Russia in Ukraine, have combined to push corn prices higher in recent weeks.

“Since the end of March when we got the (intended acreage) report, corn acreage is extremely smaller than anticipated,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “It looks like our stocks could be down to one billion bushels, which would be extremely tight, (limiting) pipeline supplies.”

Intended acres for corn in the Mach 31 report came in at 89.5 million. That figure is 2.5 million less than what was expected by the trade, and 3.87 million less than the previous year. What’s interesting is that it appears the decrease in corn acres in the major corn producing states coincides with a similar increase in soybean acres in those states.

“So it looks like a lot of the producers in the Corn Belt are not going to put corn on corn this year. They’re going to go to a little bit more of a corn/soybean rotation,” he said, adding that the only major corn producing state that saw an increase was South Dakota, which increased its acres 1 percent, or about 50,000 acres.

Coupled with the smaller acreage report, the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to impact the market with Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea region closed down. As Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers and exporters of corn, that has meant customers have had to purchase corn from other sources, including the U.S.

“With Russia invading Ukraine and exports there halted, that’s putting more strain on the (supply and demand) numbers,” Martinson said. “China was aggressively buying Ukraine corn, but now, because of the Black Sea being closed, those have been reallocated to the U.S., and the U.S. is actually getting some good sales. We’ve had a couple sales of corn to China of over a million metric tons each. It shows that we are getting some of the demand that would have gone to Ukraine coming to the U.S.

“So exports have been good and are right on pace with USDA’s projection,” he added, saying that this is likely going to force USDA to increase corn exports, which will lower stocks even a little more.

Exports and shipments have been in the upper ranges, and now that the U.S. is starting to slow down on soybean shipments, it’s starting to speed up corn shipments because seasonally it’s what typically happens this time of year.

The war has also affected planting in Ukraine, more so in the eastern region than the west.

“The west isn’t where the war is taking place right now,” he said. “They can’t get the seed, chemical, and fertilizer to all the locations, (but) they have been able to get some crop planted in the western half of Ukraine. A lot of that though is feed grains for the country. It’s not for export, it’s more for domestic use because they need to get product to feed their people.”

“(The acreage report and the war in Ukraine) are two of the things that have helped push the corn market to contract highs on a daily basis for both old and new crop,” he added.

On top of those two factors, it just doesn't seem like winter is quite finished as cold, wet conditions into mid-April were continuing to delay planting, not only in the Northern Plains, but across much of the Corn Belt, as well, and that’s also helping to support prices.

“Right now it looks like there will be very little corn, or very little planting of any crop, in April in the U.S. because of the weather forecasts that are playing out,” he said. “That is also putting some emphasis on the need to buy acres, or, if nothing else, hold on to the acres that’s been allocated toward corn. If not buying acres, it’s trying to at least get prices up enough to convince the people who said they were going to plant these acres of corn to still plant them because of the late planting.”

Further delays to planting could also force some to change planting decisions.

“A lot of producers want to get their corn planted by the middle of May or they’ll start switching to other crops. Also, the later we plant the lower the potential yield is too because early planting makes better yields and that’s also being figured in. It might be hard to reach trend line yields,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.”

Cash prices locally have been remaining fairly strong and basis has “widened out a little bit,” according to Martinson, adding that most of the cash bids were running right around $7.35 for old crop and over $6.50 for new crop.

“Basis levels continue to be fairly tight for old crop and it’s likely that will tighten up even more if we continue to see exports be strong and the planting doesn’t go very well,” he said.

Looking at local prices at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 11, the April delivery price was $7.39 per bushel and basis was -24 cents under. The October 2022 delivery price was $6.69. The July futures price was $7.63 and the basis was +2 cents over.

Lastly, Martinson noted that fertilizer prices are still high, although they’ve come down a little bit.

“But if you can get it, that’s not going to be the deterrent to planting corn,” he concluded.

